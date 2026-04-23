Saturday was the start of the Club Championships for our Men and Women players.

Congratulations to Logan and Brenton for the great work they did to get the course looking great after a busy week of golf.

The weather was perfect for scoring, and the course surrounds looked a treat from work undertaken by the volunteers.

As a prelude to the weekend Zac Kelly had organised a Pro-Am for the Parkes club and also as a kick-off to the Riverina Swing the PGA has running.

Principal sponsor was Sean Sloan’s Parkes Toyota and huge shoutout to them for getting behind golf in Parkes and this venture in particular.

Supporting sponsors for the day were Advice for Life, Telescope Tyres, C&M Civil Earthworks, Electric Truck Services, Parkes Caravans, Rial Harrison Building Services and Matthews Williams Lawyers.

It was a great day with 136 players participating in an event where the groups were paired with a professional golfer who played each stroke and the amateurs who took the best first stroke on each hole then played their ball for the rest of the holes.

James Conran from Orange was the best professional with a six under the card off the blue markers.

The competition was very tight, and James was on song in the afternoon bunch.

In the Sponsors Only prize Cody Banks with 48 points was the winner, the Amateur winner was John Ivey on a staggering 54 points, the inquiry into this is still progressing, runner-up was Luke Clyne on 51, former Parkes resident Stephen Hunt was next on 50 points on a count back and junior Jack Kaden was next in on 50 also.

Nearest the Pins were Mitch Cambourn at 363 on the 1st, Rob ‘Baron’ Cheney at 100cm on the 4th, John Creith at 62cm on the 11th and Caleb Hanrahan at 3.43m on the 17th.

A good initiative from Zac and Maddi Kelly with the PGA interested in making this an annual event and the players agreeing.

The Men’s Club Championships are again sponsored by Ben and the team at Terry Bros Furniture Bedding and Floor Coverings, and the club and members appreciate their ongoing support of this prestigious event.

On Saturday there were 77 players teeing-up on the championship course for the honour of winning one of the 3 grades.

A grade

In A grade, as was expected, Aaron Wilkie was the best score on the day with a 76.

After being a bit with a 41 on the front he recorded a 1 under on the back steadying the ship.

Mitch Cambourn had a great round for him with a 7 over, starting off smartly with a 39 then a 40 on the back.

Blake Parker also had a 79, the reverse with a 40 on the front then coming home with a 3 over 39. In the net Mitch had a 69 and peter Magill and Dave Chambers chasing hard with 71’s.

In the 2nd round on Sunday the course had been reset by the greenkeepers, and this threw out a slightly different set of hurdles, but it didn’t deter Aaron who shot the day’s best scratch score of 74 with 5 birdies dotted within a 36/38 scorecard.

Rob Hey was the only other golfer to break 80 with a 79.

Aaron now has a stranglehold on the A grade scratch with an 11 stroke lead over Mitch Cambourn, who continues to play well off his longer handicap.

Rob Hey is a further 3 strokes back. In the net event Mitch is 2 strokes clear of Ron Hetherington, who won the net event on the day, and a further 4 strokes back to Nym Dziuba.

B grade

In B Grade it was the form of the Pennants winners that held strong with Justin Middleton and Peter Bristol both shooting 82’s to lead the event from the third pennant player Ben Coultas shot an 85 to be chasing hard.

In the net event John Creith, Justin and Peter shot 69’s and Mick Dellaca and Ben back on 71’s.

In round 2 with Peter and Justin fell off a bit shooting 88 and 89 respectively with Luke Clyne coming into the frame with an 88.

So, Peter holds the lead by a slender stroke from Justin and Ben a further 6 strokes behind Justin.

In the net event Michael Dellaca has jumped to the lead with his consistency giving him a 1 stroke lead over Peter and Justin a stroke behind.

C grade

In C Grade Finne Latu had a 6 shot lead over 4 chasers in round 1.

It will be hard to peg the big man back from here, but Tony Jackson, Robert Norman, Michael Riley and Scott Winter will be throwing everything into it. In the net event Finne picked up the prize with a 68 from Rod Luyt on 71.

In round 2 the scores were a bit weaker but not the leader, Finne shooting a 90 to increase the gap.

His father-in-law, Richard Hamilton, was closest with a fine 92.

This leaves Finne in front by a huge 14 strokes and its nearly feet up time.

Mick Jeffress has jumped into 2nd spot and then 2 back are the Tony’s - Jackson and Evans. All 3 of these are capable of closing the gap so Finne will have to stay focused.

1 stroke from Tony Jackson with Murray 3 behind brother Tony.

In the net event Finne has 7 shots on Murray Jackson with Fletcher Matthews a further 2 back.

Nearest The Pins

The Nearest The Pins on Round 1 Saturday were – the Idlerite 1st by Rob Hey at 643cm, the Griffins Leading Edge by Jill Crisp at 210cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Ian Phipps at 127cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Jack Matthews at 127cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Ken Keith at 251cm.

The Money Hole was won by Jack Matthews at 127cm.

Ball Winners were – John Creith, Peter Bristol, Mitch Cambourn 69, Mick Dellaca, Dave Chambers, Peter Magill 71.

The Nearest The Pins on Round 2 Sunday were – the Idlerite 1st by Steve Lee at 190cm, the Griffins Leading Edge by Aaron Wilkie at 67cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Adrian Whittaker at 49cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Ron Hetherington at 500cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Jade Page at 134cm.

The Money Hole was won by Jade Page at 134cm.

Ball winners were – Mitch Cambourn, Mick Dellaca, Richard Hamilton 72, Cameron McMillan, Nym Dziuba 73.

Ladies

In the Ladies Champs they also have long standing sponsors in Archwell Constructions, Mark Kelly and the Parkes Services Club returning with Deju Brew being the Saturday and Sunday day sponsor.

Colleen Staples came out of the blocks and stamped her intentions with a solid 90 off the stick, with the usual suspects in Kaye Jones and Anita Medcalf again trophy hunting on 92 in the A grade.

Colleen converted the scratch score in a very good 67 net to beat home Kaye with a 70.

On Sunday Anita showed the game was well and truly back from the wilderness with a 13 over par 85.

Kaye Jones fought hard in the chase but could only finish with a 90.

This leaves Anita 5 clear with 2 rounds to go, with Kaye now 7 strokes in front of Colleen who is in 3rd place now.

Anita got the daily double with her net being 1 better than Kaye on the day.

Kaye is 3 clear in the net race of Anita who is 2 in front of Colleen.

In B grade Frankie Cock turned back the clock to have a 101 off the stick and give herself a handy lead going into round 2 beating home Sue Holman and Jill Crisp back on 109. In the net event Frankie reigned supreme again with her 73 too good for the field by 3 strokes back to Judy Fisher.

Cathy Kelly had a day out on Sunday shooting the lights out with a 96 which was 10 strokes better than Frankie and Jill.

This was an excellent comeback round from Cathy and has her 1 stroke behind Frankie going into round 3.

In the net event Cathy’s 69 was 6 better than Judy and Jill with their 75’s.

This leaves Judy on 151 the same score as Frankie and 2 in front of Jill.

Next Saturday is 2 person - 6 hole BB, 6 hole Foursomes and 6 Ambrose event.