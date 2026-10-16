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Wilkie stamps his authority in monthly medal

<p>Club Pro Zac Kelly fired a par round in the scratch competition with 4 birdies and a double within 18 holes. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>Club Pro Zac Kelly fired a par round in the scratch competition with 4 birdies and a double within 18 holes. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

Club Pro Zac Kelly fired a par round in the scratch competition with 4 birdies and a double within 18 holes. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham

Aaron Wilkie leads Parkes Golf Club's October monthly medal charge
October 16, 2026 • 03:39

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