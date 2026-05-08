Saturday was the Terry Bros Furniture Bedding and Floor Coverings sponsored last round of the 2026 PGC Club Championships, plus the May Telescope Tyres / Hankook Masters Monthly Medal with Littlewoods Smash Repairs as the daily sponsor.

Big thanks as always to Ben and his team for sponsoring this headline event for the male members to compete in.

Also a big thanks to Littlewoods for supporting the Monthly Medal on a big day.

In the Ladies it was also their final round of the Club Championships and their Monthly Medal with Archwell Constructions, Mark Kelly and Parkes Services Club again providing great support to the women in continuing their yearly sponsorship of the feature event.

A grade

In the A grade men Aaron Wilkie had taken a very large lead into the final round and only needed to keep focus to again be crowned the club's leading golfer.

Unfortunately, he started off slowly recording a 40 on the front 9 with only 1 birdie, but also a double bogey.

He steadied the ship to hit a 39 on the back nine to assure himself of both the monthly medal and the Club Championship with a final tally of 297.

As was the tale of the day, the scores weren’t low with only Aaron and club pro Zac, with a 78 getting, under 80.

Wayne Powter was next in with a solid 82 with Stephen Riley, after some special time with the pro, hitting an 83, the same score as Mitch Cambourn.

In the net event Mitch came in with a 73 to claim the Medal and 4th round of the champs from Wayne on 74 and Mick Smith and Aaron Gaffey on 75.

This left the overall winner of the net being Ron Hetherington on a score of 294, 5 over his par, winning by a stroke from Mitch with Wayne a further stroke back.

B grade

In the B Grade Medal scratch event Dylan Hood returned the best score off the Blues with his 85 being one better than Wayne Tucker on the day.

Dylan had 2 birdies and 40 on the way out then scrambled home with a 45.

Wayne finished his front nine of 44 with a birdie, then was more impressive on the back with a 42.

In the champs Justin Middleton went into the last round 2 clear of Peter Bristol.

Again, the scoring wasn’t scintillating, with Justin hitting a 44 on the front and Peter closing the lead down with a 42 but that was where his run finished.

Justin came home in 43 and Peter a 47, giving Justin the B Championship on 342 and Dylan steaming home to finishing 6 shots behind Peter.

Ben Coultas was next with Taj Harrison just behind him, showing that the form of the victorious Div 3 Pennants team is still holding up with these 5 being members of that team.

In the net event it was the same 4 players holding down their spots with Justin winning on 291.

Fletcher Matthews was not only runner-up in C grade club championships, but he was also the C grade nett winner and overall nett winner.

C grade

In the C grade Medal Fletcher Matthews kept his good run of form going with a solid 91, with a very good 43 on the front 9 but wilting a bit on the back with a 48.

Scott Winter was valiant in the chase going out in 48 and coming home stronger with a 45.

Mick Bond, showing some of that Cherrypickers form at last, finished on the same score as did Peter Picker.

In net event Chris Goodie claimed his first trophy for a while with a I under par 71, 1 better than Fletcher.

So, in the overall wash-up of the C Grade champs Finne Latu held on due to the good lead he had established in the first 2 rounds and was still 9 clear of Fletcher with a further 2 strokes to Tony Evans.

In the net event Fletcher was able to catch and pass Finne to take the event by 5 strokes with Murray Jackson the same amount back in 3rd place.

The Griffins Leading Edge putting competition was won by Mark Kelly with 26 putts.

The Norman family sponsored Wally Norman Vets Medal was won by Wayne Parker with a 74.

The Nearest The Pins on Medal Saturday were – the Idlerite 1st by Dylan Hood at 127cm, the Griffins Leading Edge by Dale Matthews at 165cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Aaron Gaffey at 116cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Brent Jenkins at 337cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Wayne Powter at 375cm.

The Money Hole was won by Dale Matthews at 165cm.

Ball winners were Taj Harrison, Wayne Powter, Scott Winter, Ross Smith 74, Aaron Gaffey, Mick Smith 75c/b.

Ladies

In the Ladies Champs long standing sponsors in Archwell Constructions, Mark Kelly and the Parkes Services Club were still in place for the presentations with Deju Brew again being the day sponsor for the event.

With Anita Medcalf carrying a 12 shot lead into the final round, it was going to be hard for anyone to catch that deficit.

As it was Kaye Jones took 3 strokes off that lead on the front nine only for Anita to take them back on the homeward 9 and thus claim another championship with a great win.

Kaye fought hard but her 3rd round cost her this year.

In the net event Kay managed to turn the tide with a 3 stroke win over Anita with Dale Matthews 3rd on both the scratch and net.

In B grade Cathy Kelly had a 4 stroke lead heading into the final round and needed to be mindful of the experience of Frankie Cock in closing out these competitions.

Frankie tried everything on the front nine and closed the gap at the turn.

Cathy knew it was going to require full concentration to get the job done.

After 4 holes it was still even, after 6 holes still even, onto the 7th hole and still no separation and then Cathy managed a par and Frankie a bogey and with Cathy picking up a stroke on the last she became the 2026 B grade champion in an epic battle.

Sue Holman was valiant in the chase and managed a creditable 3rd place.

In the net event Sue was going to be very hard to beat after her 3rd round 66 had put her into the lead heading into the last round.

Once again, it became a tight struggle with her ‘cart mate’ Judy Fisher coming in with a good 72 only to fall 3 short on the day.

Frankie was next in 3 in arrears of Judy.

This week there is a large contingent of veteran golfers in town to contest 4 days of golf on the testing Parkes layout.

Over 280 rounds will be played with a good field of 35 locals out to defend the trophies.

Monday’s rain will have the conditions well on the improve over the next week and beyond.

Next Saturday is a Stableford sponsored by MCA Engineering, also doubling as the 1st round of the 2026 Handicap and 2nd Round for the eligible players in the All in Cup.