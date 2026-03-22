After reviewing the decision to replay the Monthly Medal this week, because it was hit by a large electrical storm last week, the Board of PGC decided to let the competition stand as 59 of the 92 players had actually completed their rounds.

So here is a short rundown on the winners from last week.

Telescope Tyres / Hankook Masters Monthly Medal with Troy and team from Brain Collins Smash Repairs and Parkes Caravans being the day sponsor.

Thanks to Troy and Jodie for their ongoing support of PGC.

In A grade Aaron Wilkie continued his dominance of the Monthly Medals picking up both the scratch and net results this month.

In the scratch Aaron was 3 clear of Andy Brownlow with his 70, 2 under par and included 5 birdies in a solid round.

There were only 6 players shooting in the 70’s signifying that the course was showing some resistance to low scoring.

In the net Aaron and Andy finished on 69 with Aaron getting the countback.

Max Keith was a further shot back.

In the B grade Jordan Grosvenor can’t remember shooting a round like Saturday's.

A blinding 2nd 9 of 37 strokes with his 44 on the front put him well in front of all challenges with Peter Bristol next best 4 strokes in arrears on 85.

In the net Dylan Hood put some pressure on to finish 2 strokes behind on 69.

In C grade Brendan Bennett scored a solid 92 to win from the ever-improving Peter Kaden with Cath Kelly giving the boys a shake a further stroke back.

In the net event Brenden picked the award on a countback from young gun Jack Kaden on 72 with Gordon Pritchard on 73.

Cath Kelly was the tearaway ladies winner with a 68 – great score on the day.

The Norman family sponsored Wally Norman Vets Medal was won by Peter Bristol on a countback on 72.

The Nearest The Pins on Medal Saturday were – the Idlerite 1st by Peter Boschman at 383cm, the Griffins Leading Edge by Aaron Wilkie at 226cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Max Keith at 114cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Ian Hendry at 320cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Max Keith at 985cm.

The Money Hole was won by Aaron Wilkie at 226cm.

Ball winners were Dylan Hood, Andy Brownlow 69, Max Keith 70, Adrian Whitaker, Riall Harrison 71.

On Saturday this week we played a 4BBB Aggregate Stableford with an Individual in conjunction.

This was sponsored by Simon Wild Contractors with ‘Sticky’ a long time and much valued supporter of the PGC.

We had 70 players out to take the spoils home. The round also included the Keith Mill and Keith Cusack Perpetual Bowl in conjunction.

Best home in the team’s event was the regular playing partners in Steve Collins and Dave Chambers.

Steve is always a danger with plenty of ability and plenty of handicap, whereas David is just getting back into the regular weekly grind of golf again after a good break. He’s back to the single figure handicap and still on the down elevator.

They recorded an 80 point haul later in the day which blew all others out of the water.

Troy Thomson and Luke Clarke came in 2nd on a countback with 77, from 2 early morning teams in Gordon Pritchard and Mick Bond who spent the afternoon thinking what they were going to do with the prizemoney, and Trevor Chatman and Ron Hetherington who were also very happy with their combination round.

In the Individual stakes Troy Thomson was the standout on the day recording a 43 point round which included a 37 off the stick on the back 9.

This also meant he picked up the prestigious Keith Mill and Keith Cusack Perpetual Bowl.

He beat in Tyson Spence who had an 80 off the stick off his 14 handicap to record a 42 point score the same as the English Gentleman, Gordon Pritchard with an 88 off his 22 handicap.

Trevor Chatman who was on all the NTP, leading the 4BBB and one behind in the Individual stakes early in the morning was next in on 41.

Trev had back to back birdies on the front to record a 39 then a 43 on the homeward 9 to record an 82 off his 15 handicap.

The handicapper will certainly be slashing and burning some of these handicaps after this round.

The hottest clubs on the course belonged to club Pro Zac Kelly though.

After recording 3 birdies on the front for a 35 he absolutely sizzled on the back to record 6 birdies and a 30 homeward 9, for a 65 off the stick off his +3 handicap and 40 points.

Just proves the long held judgement that it’s easier in the afternoon which the early morning boys are well aware of.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite 1st Rob Hey at 355cm, The Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Jamieson Lee at 149cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Trevor Chatman at 90cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by David Stevenson at 168cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Phil Bishop at 110cm.

The Money Hole was won by David Stevenson 168cm.

Ball winners were Gordon Pritchard/Mick Bond, Trevor Chatman/Ron Hetherington 77, Warwick Wright/Lee Jamieson 75, Justin Middleton/Dylan Hood 74, Ian Ward/Luke Clyne 73.

Next Saturday is the Cornerboys sponsored 18 event with the Terry Sheridan, Charlie Allen & Owen Crowley Memorial Trophy in Conjunction.