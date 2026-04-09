VETERANS GOLF

Before any golfing results Forbes and Parkes veteran golfers are asked to think seriously about supporting the Vets Weeks of Golf planned for both clubs.

Forbes is scheduled for play from Monday, 27 April to Friday, 1 May, while Parkes follows the week after on Monday, 4 May to Friday, 8 May.

Full details are available from the Pro Shops at both locations.

President of Forbes vets Peter Barnes said on Thursday after the weekly twin-towns competition staged in Forbes that he (and Parkes president Peter Bristol) are seeking the best support possible from players at both clubs.

Both clubs have had a few scratchings from earlier nominations due to the current fuel and travel situations, and this will be closely monitored over the next two weeks before entries close.

“But I am confident our weeks will go ahead and more so if we get local support,” Peter Barnes said.

It is not that players have to take part in all four days of the week-long events - you can play one day, or all four as scheduled. Included is a 4-ball medley, individual events combined with a 36-hole competition, as well as the NSWVGA Trophy.

Results from the Forbes hosted twin-towns comp last week where scores overall were very ordinary, with the biggest interest as to who was going to collect the encouragement award.

At one stage it looked like a count-back would be required as half a dozen players were in the picture and could have taken home the trophy, until former Parkes mayor Ken Keith arrived smiling to collect the ‘burner’ ball.

There was a winner, one of Forbes’ more gifted athletes in Ken Sanderson on top with 34 points after a count-back from fellow club member Frank Hanns who claims to have a trophy John Betland will never achieve.

“I’ve won back-to-back C grade titles and would have won three on the trot if it hadn’t been for COVID. I bet Johnny will never be able to say that,” a happy Frank boasted.

Forbes again in the twin-towns shield, 194 to 184 points.

There were 31 players vying for nearest the pins, at the 9th, A grade Steve Uphill (F), B grade champion Frank H, 18th A grade Fonz Melisi (F), B grade nil.

Ball sweep to 30 points – 34 Zac Kelly (P); 32 Peter Bristol, Mick Bond, John Fowler, Greg Diener (P), Andrew Norton-Knight, Steve Uphill (F); 31 Ken Walton, Kim Herbert, Warwick Judge (F)[ 30 Don McKeowen, Les Little, Adam Andrews, Fonz Melisi (F).

Last week it was pleasing to see Alf Davies back in action as it was with Parkes resident professional Zac Kelly firing a comfortable two under par 70 for his 34 points.

Thursday twin-towns golf in Parkes (9am for a 9.30am shot-gun start), while the following week they stage the Lachlan Valley Association 18-hole comp in conjunction with the association AGM.