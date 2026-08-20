VETERANS GOLF

Many were tipping a score in the mid 30’s as a winner on Thursday during the twin-towns veterans golf played in Forbes. However, local reps in winner Ted Morgan with 40 points and runner-up Ken Sanderson 39 blew this out the window.

Not so for yet another local, Frank Hanns who only just received the encouragement award.

Ball sweep to 30 points – 34 Alex Mackinnon (F), 33 Dale Stait (P), 32 Don McKeowen, Kim Herbert, Stuart French (F), 31 Mick Bond, Lindsay Elliott (P), Ken Walton, Alf Davies (F), 30 John Fowler (P), Steve McAlister, Steve Edwards, Barry Parker (F).

Nearest the pins, all Forbes players - 9th A grade Barry Parker, B grade Alex Mackinnon, 18th A grade Don McKeowen, B grade nil.

With Forbes supplying 21 of the 31 starters they once again proved supreme in the twin-towns shield, 209 points to Parkes’ 187.

Thursday’s play will be Lachlan Valley monthly tournament to take place in Condobolin. Nominations from 9am for a 10am shot-gun start.

While Condobolin is noted for its hospitality another major will take place on Thursday with the final of the Lachlan Valley Vets NSW District Medal to be contested from those who qualified during earlier rounds.

Players that qualified starting in November last year include Peter Howarth, Ed Scott and Brett Whittaker (West Wyalong), February, Jim Clyburn (Condo), Colin Hope (Condo), Phil Smith (Parkes); April, Warren Steele (W/W), Trevor Tulloch (W/W), Tony Jackson (Pks); May, David Keogh (Grenfell), Steve Uphill (Forbes), Leonard Wilks (G’fell); June, Andrew Norton-Knight (Fbs), Ted Morgan (Fbs), Peter Barnes (Fbs); July, Alex Mackinnon (Fbs), Stuart French (Fbs), Alf Davies (Fbs).

After Condo it is back to Parkes in the twin-towns with nominations from 9am for a 9.30am shot-gun start.

BOGAN GATE MASTERS

The brilliant Bede Tooth from Forbes is the 2026 champion and with majority of the stableford scores in the mid 20’s he showed how to play sand greens finishing with an excellent 41 points after posting 78 off the stick playing off a 13 handicap last Tuesday.

Players from a five clubs were amongst the 36 that competed after the threat of rain resulted in 11 late cancellations.

“I think that’s the best I’ve ever played. I hit the driver very well and I like those sand greens. I just got on the greens and one putt most of the time and in it went. And the hospitality, perhaps better than my golf,” a happy Bede said.

Bede had a five points win over fellow Forbes club member Andrew Norton-Knight who also played well to his handicap for 36 points.

Ball sweep winners – 33 points, Ken Walton (F), Matthew Edwards (Albert); 32 Terry Galvin (Trundle), Steve Bate (Bogan Gate), Alf Davies, Neal Herbert (F), 31 Alex Mackinnon (F), 30 John Dwyer (P), 29 Don McKeowen (BG), Lindsay Elliott, Greg Deiner (P), Ted Morgan (F).

Nearest-to-pin, A grade Phil Wells (F), B grade nil. Encouragement award went to Sue-Ellan Taylor from Trundle.

Making it a double Bede Tooth anchored the mystery four-ball drawing Phillip Edwards from Albert for 69 points. Equal second with a combined 65 points were Ken Walton (F) and Terry Galvin (Trundle) along with Neal Herbert (F) and Matthew Edwards (Albert). Only one other score made it in to the 60’s, that of John Dwyer (P) and Steve Bate (BG) with 62 points.