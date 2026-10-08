Stevenson finds form after the storm

This Saturday’s report is more an update on the weather than a report of the golf results. Unfortunately, there was some intermittent rain during the morning which discouraged a lot of players from coming to the course. Then around 11am a huge deluge hit the course and those mid-play were forced to abandon their rounds and return to the clubhouse drenched and defeated. There were many that hadn’t seen that much water flowing across the fairways in their golfing history and as well as the thunder and lightning, there was hailstones pelting down as well. For those caught at the back of the course it was an effort to navigate the rivulets and torrents on the way back to the clubhouse. Parkes Golf Club sponsored the event for their members this week and there were 45 starters but unfortunately only 28 finishers for the event. Those fortunate enough to start around midday found the weather conditions ok but the fairways were very soft, and the run had obviously left the course. The best of the early golfers was Wayne Tucker who went out in 17 and came home with a solid 20 points. Tuck has been in very consistent form this year and looks a certainty for the Barry Hall award. Dylan Hood had a 40 off the stick on the back 9 and 21 points as his background on the land could sense the urgency in getting back to the clubhouse quickly. It was left to the afternoon golfers to clean up the prizes and another in consistently good form, Dave Brown went around the front 9 in 4 over and came back in with a 2 over for an excellent 78 off the stick. This converted to 39 points and the die was cast until Mrs Stevenson’s little boy David got to the scorer’s tent. While he’s slowly been scratching out some form it has been a while in the wilderness for David. He was showing signs of that with his 44 off the stick and 17 points on the front giving him a chance of winning a ball. Once again, the 9 holes back to the clubhouse was proving to be easier than any other time during the day as Dave also recorded a 38 – with a birdie, and a whopping 23 points. This gave him a win on the day with 40 points and path back to redemption. The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by not won, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Wayne Parker at 277cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Ian Ward at 225cm, the Max Keith Building 11th by David Stevenson at 235cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Brendan Bennett at 262cm. The money hole was won by Brendan Bennett at 262cm. Ball winners were – Wayne Tucker, Mick Della Ca 37, Mitch Cambourn 37, Dylan Hood 35. This coming Saturday is the October Monthly Medal. It is the Breast Cancer Awareness round – Pink Day.