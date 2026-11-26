Saturday's results Saturday was the Butta Beef Butchery Short Course Championship for ‘26. The Butta Beef team have a great association with the PGC and we thank them for their ongoing support of our golfers and club. The Short Course event, since it was reignited a few years back, is an event that is enjoyed by all, as the men play off the red tees and the ladies off the yellow tees. It changes the hole perspectives and lowers everyone’s handicap for the day. 81 starters teed it up for a great event with the only issue being a very gusty wind predominantly from the north west and the threat of rain turning a number of players away before start time. There was some intermittent spits but dry for the most part. On the scratch side for the men the standout was Blake Smith blitzing the field to record a 73 off the stick. Whilst he was a little ragged on the front recording a 39 with a double bogey on the easy par 5 eighth he came home with a 2 under on the back, with no blemishes and 2 birdies. He finished a clear 4 strokes in front of Dave Brown, Dave Chambers, Aaron Gaffey and Tim Cowling. Dave Brown had a 42/35 split, Dave Chambers a 41/36, Aaron a 39/38 and Tim a 39/38 but they all needed to clear the bogeys and doubles off their cards to be a threat. Cameron McMillan from Forbes did actually shoot the low score on the day with an excellent 67 but the event was a PGC championship event thus could only be won by a PGC member. In the net event, Rob Rea was the winner with an excellent 68 with an even 39 split getting him home. Rob has been threatening each week and obviously the shorter distance allowed him to get those accurate short irons firing. He had 3 bogeys on the front and a birdie and 4 bogeys on the back. It was last year in this event that Rob recorded a Hole In One on the 17th so watch out next year. Aaron Gaffey was next in converting his good scratch score to a 70, but his 2 birdies on the front were wiped out by 2 bogeys and a double, with the same story on the back where his birdie lost out to a bogey and a double. There was plenty chasing with Peter Boschman, Blake Smith, Peter Kaden and Dave Chambers all landing on 71. In the ladies’ scratch Kaye Jones came to the fore with a solid 87, 6 strokes in front of last years winner in Kris Smith. Kaye will rue the 3 doubles as it was her best round for a while. Kaye did manage to convert the scratch to a par 72 which was 5 in front of Cath Kelly, another who enjoys the short course format. The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite 1st by Cameron McMillan at 197cm, the Griffins Leading Edge by Brian Hogan at 196cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Peter Magill at 30cm, the Max Keith Carpentry 11th by Rod Kiley at 110cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Wayne Powter at 245cm. The Money Hole was won by Rod Kiley at 110cm. Ball winners were Jeordy Carty 69, Peter Boschman, Balke Smith, Peter Kaden, Dave Chambers 71. The popular Bridgestone Shootout on Sunday began with 19, dropping a player with the worst score after each hole. Sunday's results On Sunday the Bridgestone Shootout was held. The Bridgestone is the handicap event that runs in tandem with the BDC Scratch shootout. Once again there was a strong field assembled and the bookies were having trouble establishing a clear favourite. The event has 19 starters with a player, having the worst score, dropping off after each hole. If there are multiple players with the worst score there is a chip off. Play got underway and there was a heavy casualty in Dave Chambers going out on the 1st hole after a wayward shot to the right of the green. On the 2nd hole Dunc Constable bit the dust after striking trouble off the tee. On the 3rd hole, one of the ‘smokies’ in Ben Coultas bit the dust after mishitting his 3rd and going out of bounds then loosing in a chip off to Ben Thomson. Peter Bristol was next out on the 5th, and surprisingly Mike Jeffress was gone on the 6th after all the other players either scored net 3s or 4s, it was getting tough out there. Onto the 7th and back into the wind and unfortunately Jacob Chambers couldn’t land a blow losing his ball and having a net 7 leaving him on the sidelines. Luke Clyne struggled on the dam hole par 5 and couldn’t go better than a 7 which left him behind the rest of the players. Ian Hendry had been steady to this point but on the easiest hole, the 9th he blew out with a double bogey. On the 10th hole the Srixon’s finally failed for a moment and Nick Strudwick found himself in a chipoff with Troy Thomson, which Troy duly won. On the short par 3 11th a double bogey saw Matthew Wright depart. Gordon ‘Surrey’ Pritchard was the next to depart after a bogey put him in a chipoff with Troy again. Troyboy was becoming seasoned in the battle and he moved forward and Gordon had met his Waterloo. Junior Jack Kaden had worked hard to stay in the contest but a net 8 on the par 5 with 2 out of bounds saw him in a chipoff with Denis Howard, who had also struggled on the hole and this saw Jack’s run end. Unfortunately, Denis couldn’t get the engine reignited and his run finished on the 14th after an out of bounds. David Stevenson had been so reliable and accurate all day but went into a 3 way chipoff with junior Benji Wu and the chipoff champ Troy and unfortunately, he couldn’t match their prowess. The difficult 16th became easier for all except Benji and unfortunately, he departed after going deep into the competition. That left 3 and Tim Cowling couldn’t match the net 3s that Troy and Myles both scored on the little downhill par 3 17th. That left Myles and Troy to blast their way into the breeze and uphill on the par 5 finishing hole. Unfortunately for Troy he had a couple of errant shots and Myles got in with a bogey to win the last hole by a stroke and thus be crowned the Bridgestone Shootout Champ for 2026. Next Saturday’s event is the Kelly Golf sponsored Ambrose – you can have 2,3 or 4 member teams for this event.