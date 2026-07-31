By PETER BRISTOL

With the winter southerly breeze starting to build everything was in readiness for another great day on the course on Saturday.

The fairways were mowed and Elders Insurance had put up a great incentive for the players to perform well.

We thank them for their continued support of the PGC. Unfortunately, the field size was only 57 players.

It looked very much like a rinse and repeat of last week as Nick Strudwick got those Srixon’s humming in the first group out and posted a 37 point target for everyone to aim at. Having dropped 2 strokes off his handicap from last week it didn’t hamper Nick much as he again had 2 birdies and a handful of pars, but 7 double bogeys slowed the super haul down.

Playing with the Whitaker boys kept him on edge as they returned a 35 and 36 point bag as well.

But the best score started to build around 10ish as the Toyota man, Sean Sloane, went to the first tee.

Playing off a 20 handicap (the same as last week’s winner, coincidently) Sean went out in 45 bringing a 20 point score and then came home with a 43 and another 20 points.

By far Sean’s most consistent round in several weeks and setting himself up for the Monthly Medal round this week.

Obviously, the incessant South Sydney babble from Michael Dellaca didn’t put him off his game this week.

Next in was another mid-morning starter in Rob Lea who also took advantage of the dew being off the fairways to record a 38 point score with a 43 on the back 9 that included a birdie and 2 doubles.

His best Saturday score for some time as well. On the same score was the ever-consistent Wayne Powter, who went 2 under his handicap to record a great 78 with a hot 38 on the front nine.

Another reaching heights he hadn’t seen for a while was Dave Stevenson on 37 with a 43/41 split and also with an eye on a prize in the medal round this week.

Regular visiting Orange golfer Brent Jenkins was also on 37 with Adrian Whitaker, Phill Smith and former PGC member Usman Cheema all on 36.

Other players playing above the field and also their recent best were The Baron, Rob Cheney, who had 8 pars in his round and thought the holes were roulette wheels the amount of laps the white ball did, Pup Parker looking fully recovered from having the cataracts removed and now being able to see the greens, Ray Maxwell with 34 points and at last able to again be the centre point of the corner boys with a current story.

And Ron Hetherington picking up the Barry Hall award after a lengthy period just watching others take it home.

In the final round of the Handiskins competition Nick Strudwick’s 37 was again good enough for him to win the round and elevate him as the top finisher for the finals in October.

Rob Hey’s 32 point haul also got him into 2nd place with Peter Bristol and Justin Middleton just hanging on to fill out the other 2 spots.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite Tyrepower 1st Beau Tanswell at 561cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Ross Kirvesniemi at 447cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Denis Howard at 135cm, the Max Keith Building 11th by Col Breaden at 524cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by David Stevenson at 75cm.

The Money Hole was won by Dave Stevenson at 75cm. Handiskins NTP was won by Richard Hamilton at 700cm.

Ball Winners were – Wayne Powter 38, Nick Strudwick, David Stevenson, Brent Jenkins 37.

This weekend is Telescope Tyres and Batteries Hankook Masters Monthly Medal and the 6th and Final Qualifying round of the BDC Scratch Shootout.

VETERANS GOLF

By JOHN DWYER

It was a day of success for the locals at the twin-towns veterans golf held last week on the Parkes layout where Rob Cunningham reigned over the big field of 49 starters scoring a great 42 points for the 18 holes.

On a day where scoring was solid at the top end, Rob shot six under his handicap to account for another local Ken Keith who continued his solid recent form with 40 points.

It was the biggest veterans field seen at Parkes for a number of years where the locals provided 27 players and Forbes 22, while former Parkes man and now Lake Cargellico local Ron Jackson completed the numbers.

The biggest raw of the day was when Parkes scored a "rare" win in the twin-towns shield - best six players - with a score of 231 points to Forbes' 216.

The nearest-to-pins were shared with Barry Shine (F) and John Dwyer (P) winning A and B grade respectively on the fourth hole and Peter Bristol (P) and Alan Rees (F) the best on the 11th.

The ball sweep went to 35 points with winners as follows: 39 - Stuart French (F) and Rod Staples (P); 38 - John Ivey (P); 37 - Frank Hanns (F); 36 - Dale Stait and Lindsay Elliott (P) and Andrew Norton Knight (F); 35 - Rob Lea, Peter Bristol, John Dwyer, Tony Hendry and Ian Phipps (P) and Alan Rees and Andrew Grierson (F).

The encouragement award went Parkes vets newcomer Robert Locke.

Forbes will host next week's event - registrations from 9am for a 9.30am shot-gun start.

Following the presentations the Parkes vets annual general meeting was held where president Peter Bristol and the rest of the executive were returned.

Peter gave a rundown of the year and made mention of the successful Week of Golf held in May and confirmed the event has been accepted into the official NSW Veterans calendar of events for 2027 and will follow the Forbes event each year.

He also thanked Rod Luyt and his band of volunteers who each Tuesday are out on the course at 8am tending to the management of the course and other duties as they arise.

Others returned to their posts were vice-president Richard Hamilton and secretary/captain Rob Lea. Committee members include Michael Lynch, John Fowler and Tom Delmenico.

Players are reminded that the Bogan Gate "Masters" will be played on Tuesday 11 August.

For $30 you get morning tea from 9.30am, an 18-holes game of golf from 10am and snags and onions for lunch.

Cash is king on the day as there is no Eftpos at the BG Country Club.

If possible to help with catering can players let Steve Edwards 0415 665 925, Barry Shine 0409 718 004 or John Dwyer 0419 232 755 know if playing.