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Ross blows locals away while Lachlan hits new heights at country champs

<p>Parkes Golf Club. PHOTO: File</p>\\n
<p>Parkes Golf Club. PHOTO: File</p>\\n

Parkes Golf Club. PHOTO: File

Ross Kirvesniemi's card threw-up a 21 point haul on the front 9 to help him win Saturday's stableford
Peter Bristol
November 12, 2026 • 05:48

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