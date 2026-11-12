Ross blows locals away while Lachlan hits new heights at country champs

Saturday was an 18 hole Stableford event at the Parkes Golf Club this week, with the Daniels Auto Group our generous sponsors for members and visitors. There were 67 players in attendance on a day that was very sunny and tranquil early, but the usual spring wind rolled-in to make things interesting. The staff and volunteers had done a great job cleaning the course from debris after last week’s storms and it was in great playing order. Only 8 players were able to shoot their stableford handicap or better on the day, so the wind certainly did play a part. The early golfers took the spoils as Luke Clyne and Justin Middleton both posted very respectable 39 points hauls and were expecting the tap on shoulder at presentation time. Justin hit 39 off the stick and was shooting for the stars but a steadier 41 on the way in slowed him down. Similarly, Luke shot 21 points on the outward 9 and only had bogeys on the inward 9 for 18 points. But they didn’t have to wait long to be de-throned as junior Noah Jayet ‘shot the lights’ out of the front 9 with 28 points. Playing off a 30 handicap, he had 42 off the stick and was looking unstoppable. Unfortunately, the inward 9 wasn’t as accommodating as he only picked up 12 points but was still in the leader’s spot. One of the later morning players in Ross Kirvesniemi put his card through the machine and it threw-up a 21 point haul on the front 9, including 4 threes and a four. On the inward 9, Ross managed to gather up 20 points with the same amount of threes and a four, giving him the lead by a point. Unfortunately for them, not any of the afternoon golfers could get anywhere near close enough to knock him off the leader’s perch. The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Rob Lea at 708cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Phil Smith 212cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Rob Rea at 50cm, the Max Keith Building 11th by Col Breaden at 156cm, and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Michael Williamson at 163cm. The Money Hole was won by Col Breaden at 156cm. Ball winners were – Luke Clyne, Justin Middleton 39, Chris Downes, Steve Collins 37, Ian Ward 36. NSW Country Championship The Lachlan Valley side contested the 2026 NSW Country Championship in Tamworth on the weekend. An annual event, this is contested by 11 regions from across NSW such as large regional centres like Newcastle, ACT and the Illawarra, and smaller country regions such as ours. Each side consists of 6 players and the 4 best scores count in each of the 2 rounds. It is a stroke event, and this year was at the Tamworth GC, a course with a scratch rating of 70 and a slope 120. The side consisted of the Betland brothers John and Steve, Caleb Hanrahan, and Harry Callaghan all from Forbes and Zac Mitchell and Jordan Smith from Condobolin. Blake Parker from PGC was originally selected but couldn’t participate and was replaced by Shane Sallaway from Forbes, but he then had to pull out for medical reasons and was replaced by Harry. On Saturday John recorded an even par 70, Zac a 3 over, Steve a 4 over and Jordan and Caleb a 5 over. This gave them a team total of 292. In the Sunday round John recorded a great 3 under, Steve a 3 over, Caleb a 6 over, Harry a 7 over. This gave a total of 293 and the side had finished equal 4th, the highest place Lachlan Valley has ever finished. Steve Betland did lament that if he and Caleb hadn’t bogeyed the last hole then the side would have finished in 2nd place, but that is golf. The team played extremely well on an unfamiliar course and in particular John who finished 5th in the scratch event and actually won the net score over all other contestants – a unique feat, but just follows on the success he’s had this year, including winning the Parkes Open. This means the side will have a target on their back when they contest the ’27 event. This coming Saturday it is the November Monthly Medal.