GOLF

By PETER BRISTOL

With rain threatening, as Saturday golfers woke, it was going to be difficult to envisage a big field for the Advie4Life Financial Planning sponsored Stableford event.

Huge thanks to Dusty and the team for their continued support of the PGC golfers.

The field eventually ended up with 45 players who battled the elements of rain and fluctuating winds throughout the day.

The event was also the 3rd round of 2026 Handiskins competition and a round of the All-In Cup.

While the conditions were tough for most of the field there were some outstanding scores such as the winner in Rob Hey.

Rob had a magnificent 40 points off his 4 handicap which equated to 36 off the stick on both 9s.

He had 2 birdies and 2 bogeys on each side to gather his best score for some time and win the event by 4 points.

The course was long due to the damp conditions, various strengths of wind and rain as well as the cool air so Rob’s accuracy came to the fore and his short game skills were vital.

There were 3 runners-up in Barry Whitaker, Peter Magill and ex local Peter Townsend.

Barry played off 15 and had a strong 87 and won the runner-up prize on a countback, Peter Magill played off 10 and he had a 43/39 split which follows on from some strong performances of late.

Peter Townsend played off 9 on the day and shot a 39 on the front with a birdie and on the back a 42 with a double bogey on the 10th.

Adrian Whitaker was next in on 35 with Blake Parker staying in form on 34 with a 1 under 35 on the front 9 before fading a bit for a 41 on the back.

In the Handiskins competition Rob Hey was the winner of the 3rd round and will threaten the competition with this haul of points.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite Tyrepower 1st Aaron Gaffey of 219cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Matt Lawryk at 452cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Blake Parker at 150cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Barry Whitaker at 199cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Rob Hey at 100cm.

The Money Hole was won by Barry Whitaker at 100cm. Handiskins NTP was won by Rob Hey.

Ball winners were – Peter Magill, Peter Townsend 36, Adrian Whitaker 35, Blake Parker 34.

This weekend is the club’s annual winter supporter’s day. Non-members can participate.

Wayne Tucker has been spotted having a hit recently. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

VETERANS GOLF

By JOHN DWYER

West Wyalong's Warren Steele continued his rich vein of form when he made it two wins from two starts at the Lachlan Valley Veterans monthly competition held on his home course last week.

Fresh off a win at the Lachlan Valley Championships the previous Sunday where he won B grade, he backed up to win the A grade vets last week with a score of the 38 points.

The only player to break par to his handicap on the day, Steele won by four points to Parkes' Phill Smith junior (34 points) getting it on a count-back from the Forbes pair of Ted Morgan and Peter Barnes.

Fifty-two players contested the event where scoring was tough on the well presented West Wyalong layout.

Andrew Norton-Knight flew the flag for Forbes with his 36 points good enough to win B grade from West Wyalong's Stephen Howarth on 34.

In the teams shield - best three scores - the hosts 105 points saw them just get over the line from Forbes on 104. They were followed by Grenfell 91, Parkes 90 and Condobolin 57.

Nearest-to-pin winners were Phill Smith (P), Steve Uphill (F) and Graham Smith (WW).

The ball sweep went to 29 points and Forbes and Parkes winners were - 34 Phill Smith (P), Peter Barnes and Ted Morgan (F); 33 - Steve Uphill (F); 32 - Ken Sanderson, Stuart French and Les Little (F); 30 John Milton and Kim Herbert (F).

This week the twin-towns vets golf returns to Forbes - registrations from 9am for a 9.30am shot-gun start.