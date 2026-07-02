An overcast start to the day didn’t deter the 117 eager golfers who lined up for the 11am shotgun start in the winter edition of the PGC Supporters Day.

The concept was created as a fundraiser for the club and a relaxed participation day for players.

The event was a 3 Person Ambrose with players encouraged to dress in their favourite teams’ colours and thus the area around the clubhouse was a sea of colours prior to hit-off.

With prizes for best dressed players, teams and buggies some effort had been placed into the preparation.

Tom Medcalf, Nathan Johnston, Mick Dellaca, Sean Sloane, Wayne Parker and Mick Smith sporting their favourite team colours.

The winners on the day in the net event were the ‘Tippy Toes’ family side of Stephen, Josh and Michael Riley who fired an unbeatable 58.67.

The side was anchored by father Stephen off his 3 handicap and that left the young‘uns to swing hard all day.

Next in were the big hitting team of Finne Latu, Mitch Cambourn and Anthony Riach.

Anchored by Finne’s longer handicap the very good stroke play of Mitch and Anthony went to work chasing home the Rileys.

The hard luck stories rang out after play but none worse that the team of Dylan Hood, Justin Middleton and Dave Chambers with Dylan carrying a box of Kleenex all night after just missing the runners-up prize.

Top left to right, Dylan Hood, Justin Middleton, head pro Zac Kelly, Dave Chambers, Jake Thompson and Blake Parker having the time of their life.

In the stroke event it wasn’t anticipated that anyone would get close to the dream team of Zac Kelly, Blake Parker and Jake Thompson.

They finished 8 under and never looked in danger, although the Middleton, Chamber and Hood combo did put together the 2nd best round on 65 alongside the Latu, Riach and Cambourn side.

Other notable finishers in the stroke event were the Magill clan and Joey Van Opynen, Jake Hodge and Geoff Leonard finding their way off the bowling greens to the lush fairways.

Quickshine Car Wash sponsored the best Buggy - and Eastern Suburbs classic by Seth and Simon King, also the Best Dressed Team – the Duff Boys – Parker, Thompson and Kelly, the Best Dressed Female – Kath Jeffress, and the Best Dressed Male – Finne Latu trotting out that Easts attire yet again.

Seth King certainly attracted some attention on Saturday in the best dressed Roosters buggy.

Rego’s Plus sponsored the big hitters with Pippa Newham winning the under 18s, Dave Faul getting the 19-40s, Ricky Newham winding up for the 41-60s and Pete Magill winning the old persons group.

The Nearest The Pins were the prize the shorter hitters were chasing and the Parkes Ready Mix Concrete 1st was won by Kaleb Tyne at 539cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Tony Hendry at 57cm, the Max Keith 11th by Peter Bristol at 75cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Anita Medcalf at 366cm.

This weekend is the 18 Hole Stroke – Telescope Tyres & Batteries and Hankook Masters Monthly Medal with the Day Sponsor Parkes Toyota and incorporating the Griffins Leading edge Putting Competition and Norman Family Wally Norman Memorial Vets Medal.

It also serves as the 5th qualifying round of BDC Scratch Shootout.