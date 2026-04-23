VETERANS GOLF

Lachlan Valley Veteran Golfers Association held a successful annual general meeting in Parkes last Thursday, attracting players from nine district clubs in a field of 59 players.

Forbes member Peter Barnes was re-elected president with Robert J Lea (Parkes) vice president, while fellow club member Tony Hendry was newly elected secretary/treasurer with Steve Howarth from West Wyalong captain.

Tony fills the ‘shoes’ of long-serving Forbes member Beryl Roberts who it is believed to have been involved in the administration since 2007, while Steve takes over from yet another Forbes member Jeff Haley who has served as captain since 2008.

In his report on Thursday and speaking on Friday morning Peter paid tribute to both Beryl and Jeff for their outstanding contribution to Lachlan Valley Vets Golf.

“On a sadder note, it is with great regret that I am announcing that both Beryl and Jeff are steeping down from their respective executive roles,” he told the meeting.

“Their contribution over many, many years has been invaluable and they will be sorely missed.

"I thank them for their input and wish them all the best in their retirement,” he said, adding support from Lyn Roberts should also be noted.

Speaking on Friday morning, Peter said what Beryl as secretary did made his job all that more enjoyable and trouble free.

“Beryl, and Jeff also, served vets golf very well and did more then asked. I will miss Beryl for sure but I’m confident Tony will also be just as easy to work with," he said.

"Vets golf is in a strong position and I’m sure it will continue to grow."

Among positives on Thursday was the appearance of players from Cowra who have in recent times opted out of the LVGA monthly competitions.

Each club in the Lachlan Valley supplies delegates to the committee with Forbes represented by Peter Barnes and Steve Uphill while from Parkes it is Robert J Lea and Peter Bristol.

Results show that members from West Wyalong came to play and that they did, dominating both grades.

They shared honours in A grade with Warren Steele winning with 41 points on a count-back from fellow club member Trevor Tulloch.

They missed out on winning B grade with Trundle’s Anthony Jackson stopping a clean sweep winning with 41 points from W/W’s Ian Rattey who posted 40 points.

Ball sweep to 34 points, from Forbes and Parkes. 39 Rob Staples (P), 38 Trevor Williams (F), 36 John Ivey (P), Ken Sanderson, Jeff Moon (F), 35 Peter Bristol, Phil Bishop (P), Barry Shine, Peter Barnes, Andrew Grierson (F), 34 Peter Boschman, John Fowler, Gordon Pritchard (P), Ken Walton, Andrew Norton-Knight (F).

Nearest the pins - 4th A grade Niel Duncan (F), B grade Jeff Moon (F), 11th A grade Ian Myors (Cowra), B grade Andrew Norton-Knight (F).

In the team’s event West Wyalong won with their best three scores totaling 122 points from Parkes 116, Forbes and Cowra 110.

Coming up - next LVGA 18 hole comp is Grenfell on Thursday May 21; Forbes Vets Week of Golf from April 27 to May 1 follow by Parkes May 4 to 8.

While post entries will be accepted, local players are urged to nominate now.

If it suits, one day only or the entire four days, with competitions suited from a 4-ball to individual competition over 18 to 36 holes. A game for all, full details from Pro Shops in Forbes and Parkes.

Twin Towns comp is in Forbes on Thursday, noms from 9am for a 9.30am shot gun start.