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Parker’s form puts rivals on notice

<p>Mark Kelly was spotted having a hit at the Parkes Golf Club recently. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>Mark Kelly was spotted having a hit at the Parkes Golf Club recently. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

Mark Kelly was spotted having a hit at the Parkes Golf Club recently. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

Saturday was the September Monthly Medal with only four A graders breaking the 80 mark
Peter Bristol
September 10, 2026 • 05:17

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