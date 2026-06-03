GOLF

Saturday was the June Telescope Tyres / Hankook Masters Monthly Medal with the Parkes Golf Club sponsoring the event for members and visitors.

There were 78 willing participants looking to grab a medal for 2026, with the course still responding well to recent rains it was going to be a tussle on the fairways.

In the A grade men Aaron Wilkie hit off early and established a good figure for the field to chase. His 1 over 73 included 3 birdies but the only blemishes were 4 bogeys – so the standard was set.

Mick Kable, having a round away from his Peak Hill base, played well below his 9 handicap to record a solid 3 over round of 75.

This included 5 birdies but a double and 5 bogeys on the outward 9 put his winning chances to bed.

His inward 34 was still very good and showcasing his ability.

Rob Hey shot a tidy 79 but his 42/37 split just needed a bit more consistency to trouble the scorers.

That left the last golfers to salvage the medal.

Blake Parker, as always, was every chance prior to tee off and was nice and relaxed before the first shot.

He opened up with a 2 birdie, 1 bogey 35 to set up the inward 9 for the taking. Although there wasn’t a blemish until the short 15th, he couldn’t get a putt to drop and finished the back 9 one over.

Whilst that wasn’t the outcome he was chasing, he still managed to take the stroke event by 1 from Aaron.

The round of the day was hit by Club Pro Zac Kelly who shot a 3 birdie front nine of 34, with 1 bogey and a back 9 of 3 birdies to record a very tidy 67 off the stick.

In the net event visitor Mick Kable’s 66 was the best for the day with Blake Parker winning the event with his 68, 3 in front of Dave Brown and Justin Middleton both chasing hard.

In the B Grade Medal scratch event Phill Smith proved he was over his jet lag and overseas bugs by hitting an 86 off the stick.

He shot an impressive 41 on the front nine but wilted a bit on the back with a 45 to close with the 86. Playing partner Rob Rea went down by a stroke after picking up 2 strokes in the last 2 holes, 3 doubles didn’t help him in his chase.

Adrian Whitaker, another from the same playing group, finished 2 strokes further back after a birdie on the last to claim bragging rights in the clubhouse.

Chris Downes and David Stevenson also finished on 89 and will be looking for improved performances going into next month’s round.

In the net event Phill again cleaned up but this was a close-run thing.

Young Benji Wu from Trundle finished on the same score and Rob and Chris were a further shot behind.

In the C grade Medal scratch Simon Wild, having his first run for a while, shot an excellent 86 off the stick with an even 43 on each side and 7 pars to show that there is still some ability in the bag.

He was a clear winner from Richard Hamilton back on 92 and Ken Keith a stroke further back.

As you would expect the scratch score converted well to his net score of 66 thus giving Simon both wins on the day.

Richard again was runner up but 5 strokes behind and Ken a further 3 back.

In the Ladies Medal, sponsored by Troy and Jodie Thomson at Parkes Caravans, Anita Medcalf was to the forefront again with a 5 stroke win over Colleen Staples and Chris Smith 3 strokes further back.

In the net event the handicaps drew Colleen to an equal 74 but the old countback didn’t help, giving Anita the dual crown on the day. Kaye Jones and Frankie Cock were next in with 81’s.

The Griffins Leading Edge putting competition was won by Ken Keith with 27 putts.

The Norman family sponsored Wally Norman Vets Medal was won by Richard Hamilton with a 71 net.

The Nearest The Pins on Medal Saturday were – the Idlerite 1st by Mick Kable at 24cm, the Griffins Leading Edge by Blake Parker at 170cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Jack Matthews at 41cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Aaron Wilkie at 776cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Brian Hogan Snr at 258cm.

The Money Hole was won by Jack Matthews at 41cm.

Ball winners were Mick Kable 66, Dave Brown, Justin Middleton 71, Shane Aspey 72, Benji Wu, Dave Chambers 73.

Next Saturday is a Par event sponsored by Parkes Ford and is the 3rd round of the Frank Donnelly Perpetual trophy.

VETS GOLF

He retired, he came back, was looking to hold an inquiry into handicaps on a recent away golfing trip then last Thursday took on the task of meteorologist before twin-towns veterans golf was played in Forbes.

A busy man is our John Milton who handled all assignments with ease before last Thursday collecting "the chocolates" with a modest 32 points, an indication to the challenge of a "heavy" course after recent rains.

Parkes’ John Dwyer, one of the last back into the hotel took the encouragement award after fellow clubmate Robert J Lea felt earlier he had it in bag. Your time will come RJL.

Mick Bond from Parkes went within centimetres of a hole-in-one to take nearest the pin on the 18th, while at the 9th it was Mr Milton.

With only 17 starters the ball sweep to 31 points: Gordon Pritchard (P), Allan Rees, Don McKeowen, Barry Parker (F).

Naturally the shield score went to Forbes, 185 to 134 points.

Amongst talking points after play was the eagle three by "grip it and rip it" Ken Walton on the 6th in two and then holing the putt on the par 5.

Also getting a mention was the birdie two by Gordon Pritchard on the 9th almost matching that in distance from the pin of his playing partner "Magpie" Mick.

Twin-towns vets play again in Forbes this week where officials are hoping for better outdoor sporting weather.

All are invited to play, nominations from 9am for a 9.30am shot-gun start.

The next Lachlan Valley Association comp is in West Wyalong on 18 June.