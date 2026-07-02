VETERANS GOLF

As the scores indicated, twin towns veteran golfers last Thursday found a rain-affected Forbes course hard to handle with little run on the fairways then due to slick, but true to line greens scores were unlike usual results.

It came as a shock to all including the winner, John Milton, with only 34 points which included two shots worthy of mention.

After his drive on the 7th found trouble and unable to make the ladies tee his preferred lie looked inviting for a solid whack only to have the ball roll off the mark on his downswing, resulting in a huge divot and another hit of only 15 metres.

Plenty of comment from all four in the group but that wasn’t the end of the story for the ‘punters pal’.

On the 16th John teed-up only to have the ball roll off as he made a monster swing to see the drive dribble 20 yards in behind the practice green.

It didn’t end there, four good shots later saw the likeable larrikin walk-off with five for two points.

That didn’t end the laughter for the foursome as Andrew Norton-Knight had his partners in stitches after a very solid drive on the 13th hole.

Looking to ‘hit the green’ in two Andrew had a quick look early for the ball to roll half a centimetre then back into its original lie. Like his buggy partner later he did get a five for two points.

That’s what vets is all about, plenty of fresh air, exercise, a bit of fun with excellent likeable company playing two very good courses in Forbes and Parkes.

That was emphasised during presentations with Peter Barnes welcoming new members while noting the return of others who have been missing for a number of reasons in recent weeks.

Stephen McAlister is one new Forbes vets member on the scene to collect the runners-up trophy with 33 points, while back from ‘holidays’ was yet another Forbes trophy hunter with Brian Clarke taking home the encouragement award.

With 20 starters Forbes won the twin town shield (again) with 194 points from their best six individual scores. Parkes, 13 players scored 176 points.

Ball sweep to 28 points on a count-back. 32 Lex Hodges (P), Les Little, Bede Tooth, Stuart French (F), 31 John Dwyer (P), Andrew Norton-Knight (F), 30 Greg Diener (P), Barry Parker, Adam Andrews (F), 29 Nym Dziuba (P), Bruce Chandler (F), 28 Barry Shine (F).

Nearest the pins, 9th A grade Andrew Moon (F), B grade Adam Andrews (F), 18th A grade Peter Boschman (P), B nil.

Thursday’s play will be in Parkes, nominations from 9am for a 9.30am shot gun start.

Next Lachlan Valley 18 holes in Condobolin on July 16.