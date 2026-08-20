Spring’s impending arrival is still teasing the golfers with great weather again on Saturday for the Coachman Hotel 2 Person Aggregate Stableford event.

Huge thanks to the Coachie for their ongoing support of the PGC and members.

There was an individual event in conjunction for the 73 golfers that presented to the starter.

Among the field were our 2 greens staff in Logan and Brenton, who went out for a test drive on their course layout before the Parkes Open hits off in mid September.

With a good drop of rain in the past week the boys have been able to some further prep to have the course in tip top order.

Unfortunately, their golfing prowess wasn’t as good as their course care skills, and they finished near the end of the field although Logan couldn’t stop bragging about his ‘50ft putt on the 14th hole’ and how good the greens were obviously.

In the team’s event Michael Thomas and Myles Smith were easily the best combination with a great 77, and were followed in by the Phillips family team of David and Dyllan and coming up just short were the team of Dave Brown and Aaron Gaffey who did win the corner bar bragging rights on the day with their 70.

Michael has had a prolonged period of very good scores and again handed in a 40 point haul to take out the Individual best score on the day.

He had a 3 under on the front nine with 3 birdies and an eagle for 25 points but tired a bit on the back and could only manage a 40 off the stick and 15 points.

Trevor Chatman won the actual Individual event with his 38 points getting him home on a countback from Barry Whitaker.

Trevor went out in 17 points but rattled home with 21 points to claim the bragging rights again from his playing partners.

Barry can’t stay away from the podium and his 38 was a mirror image – 42 strokes either side and 19 points either side.

He will be a leading local contender in the Open in a few weeks’ time.

Myles Smith and Dave Brown both had 37 points, with Myles having a 38/37 split and again staying in very good form.

Dave had 2 misses in his round so his score could have been much better that it showed.

He was only 2 over on the front and 1 over on the back without the misses.

There were 5 players on 36 chasing the leaders including Ray Maxwell who would have no doubt taken some ‘hard earned’ of his playing mates after finally getting a good score in, Zac Kelly who had a 32 on the front 9 with a bogie and 5 birdies and a 37 on the back with a double and a bogey and 2 birdies.

Wayne Tucker put his wedge 2nd shot in the hole on the 9th, but that only partially calmed him after leaving an easy birdie on the 8th.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Mitch Cambourn at 830cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Scott Winter at 46cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Wayner Tucker at 0cm, the Max Keith Building 11th by Phill Smith at 171cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Rob Hey at 171cm.

The Money Hole was won by Scott Winter at 46cm.

Ball winners were – David and Dyllan Phillips c/b 72, Aaron Gaffey/Dave Brown 70, Wayne Parker/Ray Maxwell c/b 68.

Next Saturday is an 18 Hole Stableford – All In Cup Semi Final for those eligible. On Sunday is the Peak Hill Open.