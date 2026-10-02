Late pair pips young guns

PARKES GOLF By PETER BRISTOL It was starting to feel a bit like summer as the first group were hitting off on Saturday. The Coachman Hotel was sponsoring a 2 person Stableford Multiplier with an Individual in conjunction. Big thanks to the team at the Coachie for putting up great prizes for our members and visitors. The course was still in great shape following the successful Parkes Open last week, but the course will have its renovations on Monday and Tuesday to freshen it up. There were 68 players heading out for the event. It was an unusual morning in that very few of the early players were posting anything of consequence thus making it easier for the later groups to pick up the goodies. The course was playing short for the south facing holes as a strong and gusting northerly was aiding the hardening surface for longer than usual shots. Rob Staples with visitor Shannon Dixon from Shelley Beach did manage a 77 and alongside Phil Bishop and Nym Dziuba held the lead for a period of time just in front of Cath Kelly and Marg Hogan. Mid morning golfers, Jack Kaden and Benji Wu, recently joining from Trundle, struck some cohesion and posted a great 82 and this lasted until the late afternoon when the regular partners Aaron Gafey and Dave Brown got together and sizzled around the course with an 83 to pip the youngsters out of 1st prize. In the individual stakes 19 players hit their handicap par or better meaning there was a lot of fluctuations on the leader board and any number of players having some handicap shaved off for the summer. Nick Strudwick in his normal 1st out position hit a solid 38 points with a 47 / 41 split off the stick showing those new Srixon’s are still performing with Rob Staples returning after a week’s break appreciating the extra run with the exact same split. Adrian Whittaker was also chasing a win after tasting early season prizes and posted a 39. Dub Rodgers relived past glories with an outward 24 points but faltered on the back to record a total of 40 points. There were 3 others achieving this figure in Jack Kaden and late afternoon players in Scott Winter and Rob Hey. Rob had 73 off the stick a good score any day on the PGC layout, and Scott had 40 off the stick on the homeward 9 with a double bogey so must have found the correct ball for a lefty. Unfortunately, these great rounds fell 1 short of Ross Kirvesniemi who recorded 20 on the front then came home in 21 points on the back to swoop in and take the bounty for this week. Ross hasn’t been on the course for a few weeks so timed his run impeccably. The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Blake Parker at 766cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Steve Riley at 328cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Peter Magill at 110cm, the Max Keith Building 11th by Aaron Gaffey at 114cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Myles Smith at 74cm. The Money Hole was won by Steve Riley at 110cm. Ball winners were – Rob Staples / Shannon Dixo, Nym Dziuba / Phil Bishop 77, Cathy Kelly/Marg Hogan 76, John Fowler / John Pearce 73, Ross Smith / Ray Maxwell 70. This Saturday there is an 18 Hole Medley Stableford with sponsor the Parkes Golf Club. The All In Cup Final Round will be played for those eligible. Forbes veterans rule the roost VETERANS GOLF Forbes veteran golfers on their home course dominated last Thursday in the weekly twin towns competition with Bruce Chandler best compiling a creditable 39 points. It’s not that he had it all his own way as playing partner Ted Morgan continues his recent good form to be runner-up with 38 points. You have to feel for playing partner Peter Bristol from Parkes in the threesome unable to be part of the ball sweep. Always next week. Parkes did return home with a trophy as Greg Diener only just collected the encouragement award with a few others within a shot or two. Ball sweep to 34 points - 37 Dale Stait (P), Niel Duncan, Fonz Melisi, Steve McAlister (F), 36 Steve Grace (G’fell), Jeff Moon (F), 35 Don McKeowen, Ken Sanderson (F), 34 Ken Walton, Barry Shine, Andrew Norton-Knight, Les Little (F). Nearest the pins - 9th A grade Don McKeowen (F), B grade Lindy Cowhan (F), 18th A grade Ken Walton (F), B grade nil. In the shield with 20 of the 31 starters Forbes best six scores totaled 224 points to Parkes (11 players) 193. During presentations it was noted that the days play did involve lady players Lindy Cowhan and Kath Jeffress from Parkes with the hope more ladies get involved, to which they are more then welcome. It was also noted veteran club subs for both clubs are now due. All at presentations were delighted to hear that one of the more popular twin towns players Barry ‘Scadger’ Parker from Forbes is home recovering well looking forward to his next round of golf after a recent health issue. Thursday’s T/T vets play is scheduled for Parkes, noms from 9am for a 9.30am shot gun start. The next Lachlan Valley 18 holes competition is West Wyalong on Thursday October 15.