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Late pair pips young guns

<p>Jack Kaden was one of Saturday\\'s runners-up who also competed in the Parkes Golf Open, during which he\\'s pictured here putting as Hugh and Rowan Macdonald from Sydney and Robert Cunningham from Parkes watch on. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>Jack Kaden was one of Saturday\\'s runners-up who also competed in the Parkes Golf Open, during which he\\'s pictured here putting as Hugh and Rowan Macdonald from Sydney and Robert Cunningham from Parkes watch on. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

Jack Kaden was one of Saturday's runners-up who also competed in the Parkes Golf Open, during which he's pictured here putting as Hugh and Rowan Macdonald from Sydney and Robert Cunningham from Parkes watch on. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

October 2, 2026 • 06:01

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