SATURDAY, APRIL 11 RESULTS

Saturday was the Quickshine Car Wash sponsored day with Ben McNaughton sponsoring his annual event for the enjoyment of our golfers.

As Always Ben provides a great day and this was no different.

We were also playing for the Ian Pinniger Memorial Trophy, an event which commemorates the service and dedication Ian gave the PGC over an extended period.

It was a 4BBB 2 Person stableford with an Individual in conjunction and Ben and Ian would have been chuffed to see the fairways full with 98 golfers out and about on a great day for golf.

The event also served as the 1st qualifying round of the Bridgestone Shootout.

With such a large field it would be expected that the competition was going to be tight – and that it was with Max Keith and Jimmy Kuntze totalling 47 points to get home by point from the Boardroom boys Peter Magill and Troy Thomson, who had to survive a countback from Sean Sloan and Nathan Johnston.

Jimmy played very steady golf with a 19/18 split and Max unusually quiet, but an eagle on 15 and 2 birdies assisted the total.

Troy was having a good individual day with a very tidy 19/20 split and Peter only getting 14 points on the front but a scorching 20 on the back helping in the countback.

Nathan was a near opposite with 20 on the front and only 17 on the back Sean also shining on the front with 21 but only salvaging 11 on the back.

In the Individual stakes there was a 3 way tie with Sue Holman claiming the sponsor’s prize with her 41 made up of a 22 on the front 9 and a 19 on the back.

I believe it took some time for Sue to get around all the club patrons to tell them how well she went, and it was a true story.

Tony Hendry had the same score, and this was his best outing since the 1980’s apparently.

Tony had 39 off the stick on the front nine and this even kept the effervescent brother Ian very quiet for the round.

He finished with a 44 but the 23 points on the front was the best on the day.

Matt Clifton from the Bathurst club also recorded a 41 on the day.

Ben Coultas, having a game post the Pennants celebrations, had 39 points alongside, Rob Lea, Troy Thomson and Mick Jeffress, who is back on the golf course. 12 players scored to their stableford par or better making for an exciting finish.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite Tyrepower 1st Garry Martin at 130cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by John Green at 310cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Ian Hendry at 326cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by James Martin at 255cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Wayne Parker at 120cm.

The Money Hole was won by Wayne Parker at 120cm.

Ball winners were Sean Sloan and Nathan Johnston 46, Garry Martin and Tim Cowling, Tony Hendry and Rob Staples 44, Max Keith and Ben Coultas, Richard Hutchison and Rod Kiley 43 c/b.

On Thursday Zac Kelly has his Professional Shootout at 4.30pm and on Friday the Toyota Pro-Am.

On Saturday it is the 1st round of the Club Championships and on Sunday the 2nd round.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4 REPORT

Saturday was the April Telescope Tyres / Hankook Masters Monthly Medal with Ray White Real Estate as the daily sponsor.

Big thanks to Tracie Robertson for her continued support of golf in Parkes and our members.

It was an excellent day for golf and with the greens freshly rolled and performing well the day was set for some hot scores.

There were 60 golfers competing with Easter affecting attendance.

In A grade the early round by Stephen Riley put a lot of pressure on the players yet to hit off.

Stephen played his best round off the blue markers to record a great 71 off the stick. Whilst always being a very competitive A grader this was a scintillating round.

With a birdie and bogey on the front Stephen turned in par.

On the way home it was par golf until the last 5 holes where 3 birdies and a bogey sealed a 35 homeward 9.

Playing off a 7 handicap on the day meant it indeed was a hot round.

Always very capable off the tee, the chipping and putting came together on the day.

The club champion Aaron Wilkie was always going to be in the finish, but he had a mixed bag in his round.

There was an eagle on the 8th and 3 birdies but with 5 bogeys and a double on the 7th the round finished with 2 over for the day.

Dave Chambers made a mockery of his 10 handicap, he had a 4 over front nine and polished it off with a par back nine.

Dave Brown and Jack Matthews were the only others to finish under 80 from the amateurs with 78s.

Club Pro Zac Kelly, keeping sharp for his Pro-Am, hit a 2 under 70 with a 2 birdie 36 on the front and a 4 birdie 34 on the back.

In the net event Stephen finished with a 64, a rarely seen number in A grade to take the double.

Dave Chambers had an excellent 66 which would have won any other week with Dave Brown posting a 68.

In the B Grade scratch, Rob Lea had the prize wrapped up from an early morning round and was awaiting the bow to be applied.

Rob had a 4 over 40 on the front 9 and 3 double bogeys on the back giving him an 84.

Last group out contained the mercurial Jim O’Donoghue and with the steely eyes in he recorded a 41 on the outward 9 and a 3 over 39 on the way in for an 80 off the stick thereby taking out the B grade title.

Playing off a 14 handicap, this was a great round. Joe Davies, playing off his favoured red tees on medal day, recorded a solid 87 to chase the leaders in.

In the net event Jim recorded a 66, to take out the daily double by 5 strokes from Rob, who in turn beat home Peter Picker and Ian Ward by 5 strokes.

In C grade Murray Jackson, out early for a change, picked up his first medal since returning to Parkes.

Just failing to raise the bat with his 99 he just beat playing partner, the fashionista of the fairways, Gordon Pritchard with a neat 100 and Col Breaden on the same score.

In the net event, Murray again took the top prize with a good 73 beating home Tim Baker with a 75.

The Griffins Leading Edge putting competition was won by Mark Kelly with 27 putts.

The Norman family sponsored Wally Norman Vets Medal was won by Rob Lea with a 66.

The Nearest The Pins on Medal Saturday were – the Idlerite 1st by Jim O’Donoghue at 590cm, the Griffins Leading Edge by John Green at 417cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by John Green at 158cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Tom Medcalf at 158cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by David Brown at 320cm.

The Money Hole was won by Tom Medcalf at 158cm.

Ball winners were David Chambers 66, David Brown 68, Brent Jenkins 70, Peter Picker, Ian Ward 71.