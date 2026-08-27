Saturday’s results

Winter decided to do a last sweep of the PGC before exiting for the year.

The day started off with southerly winds, a solid fog and dewy fairways for the Parkes Toyota sponsored Stableford event.

Big thanks to Sean Sloane and team for looking after the members and guests for this event.

There were 66 starters including 8 visiting golfers in contention for the prizes.

With most golfers going out early this week the lead was fluctuating regularly, and the 33 mark was holding its own.

Since the preferred rule being changed to your own fairway only the large scores have reduced, and this was evident in this event.

Peter Bristol and playing mate Rob Staples set the benchmark with a pair of 36’s around midday, with Peter gaining the bragging rights on a countback.

It has been a while since either player has played to their handicap, so they were happy with their returns.

They were joined later in the day by Mitch Cambourn but the number had been moved forward by then with junior Jack Kaden collecting 38 points in a tightly run competition with fellow junior Ben Wu from Trundle.

Ben finished on 35 but had brought the best out of Jack on the day. It was a solid round for Jack, and he finished with 6 pars in his tally. Peter Bristol hung on for the runner-up spot.

With the Parkes Open within sight now it was interesting to review a few of the local chances for podium finishes.

Myles Smith maintains form with a 35 point score with an outward 37 with 2 birdies, Rob Hey having a 79 off the stick after setting out for an early round, and Ian Phipps keeps the older brigade on their toes with another near miss on 33 points.

Sponsor Sean had 31 points with 3 misses in his round so some improvement still to come there.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Jack Kaden at 213cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Ian Phipps at 739cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Justin Middleton at 31cm, the Max Keith Building 11th by Tony Hendry at 364cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Rob Hey at 99cm.

The money hole was won by Rob Hey at 99cm.

Ball winners were – Mitch Cambourn, Rob Staples 36, Benji Wu, Cody Banks, Myles Smith 35.

Next Saturday is an 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Parkes Toyota – All In Cup Semi Final for those eligible.

VETERANS GOLF

Lachlan Valley veteran golfers gathered at Condobolin last Thursday where it was a case of a winner also being a runner-up and a runner-up also being a winner.

Sixty-three starters took to the course where the feature of the day was the NSW Veteran Golfers district medal for Lachlan Valley contested by players who qualified for the event over the past 12 months.

On a day where no A grade players broke par to their handicaps, West Wyalong's Trevor Tulloch was the medal winner on a count-back from Forbes' Alf Davies, both recording 35 points.

Lachlan Valley president, Peter Barnes of Forbes presented the medal to the winner and congratulated all finalists on their efforts on reaching the play-off.

He also made mention - and plenty of players as well - on the outstanding condition of the Condo circuit and praised the efforts staff and volunteers put in the ensure the day's success.

The monthly Lachlan Valley competition was also held in conjunction where the placings were reversed in A grade with Alf winning from Trevor.

In B grade former Condo player and now South West Rocks resident David Adams still showed his liking for the course and gave the field little chance with a great round of 39 points, three better than local David Hall.

The Lachlan Valley point score - best three scores - for the Miller/Coles shield was hotly contested with Condo's 105 points two better than equal runners-up West Wyalong and Forbes. Grenfell was next best with 102, followed by Parkes on 100 and Cowra 44 points.

Nearest-to-pin winners included Forbes players Alf Davies and John Milton.

Ball winners included Steve Uphill, Don McKeowen, Ted Morgan and Bede Tooth (F) and Tony Hendry (P).

This week twin-towns vets resumes at Parkes - nomination from 8.45 for a 9.30am shot-gun start.

With the course closed for renovations last Tuesday and no social 12 holes ‘The Editor’ Ted Morgan sent out a message on Monday for anyone thinking of having a hit in Parkes, eight replied.

Playing off weekend handicaps Peter Barnes found touch to be best with 25 points while hot on his heels were Dennis McGroder and David Earl each on 22 points.

It’s back to Forbes on Tuesday with ball toss at 9am for partners, coffee if interested after.