VETERANS GOLF

“I’m going to give the game away for a couple of months,” was the comment from Forbes' John Milton after posting over a century of shots in Parkes two week ago.

Well, all that changed in a week for the punters' pal who stole the show in twin-towns veterans golf played in Forbes winning "by a street" with a near record 43 points.

And it could have been a whole lot better as it included two ‘misses’ and one in the water at the 9th.

“We’re thinking about sending in the stewards, what are you on,” was a light-hearted comment from Forbes president Peter Barnes while handing out the winnings.

Quick as a flash, came the reply, “It’s in the ute, but it’s gone.”

Next best to the Forbes comic was Parkes president Peter Bristol with 36 points after a three-way count-back, while local Tony Gogswell made a welcome appearance collecting the encouragement award.

Nearest-to-pins - 9th A grade John Dwyer (P), B grade nil; 18th A grade Andrew Norton-Knight (F), B grade that man John Milton.

Ball sweep to 32 points – 36 Allan Rees, Fonz Melisi (F); 35 Niel Duncan (F); 34 Les Little (F), Steve Uphill (F), 33 Barry Shine (F); 32 Don McKeowen, Ken Walton, Scott Kirkman, Ross Williams, Peter Grayson (F), Dale Stait (P).

Twenty-eight played, 21 from Forbes and seven from Parkes. As expected Forbes with their best six individual scores won the twin-towns teams event 218 points to 184.

The next two weeks is a busy schedule for twin-towns golfers – the Forbes Week of Golf from Monday to Friday, 27 April to 1 May, while the following week Parkes plays host to local and visiting players.

While it’s a bit disappointing as to the response from local players, they are reminded that post entries will be accepted at both locations.

Schedule of play at both venues – Monday 4BBB medley, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday individual events with a 36-hole competition in conjunction.

Play one day or a couple or all. There’s a game for all.