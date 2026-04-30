Saturday was the Zac Kelly Golf sponsored Stableford event for those that needed a bit of exercise after commemorating the ANZAC Day services and before heading off to the two-up.

Thanks to Zac and Maddi for supporting the PGC and members.

There were 54 starters all keen to rip into the course on a great day for golf.

Best of the day was youngest starter of the day in Fletcher Matthews.

Fletch fired 22 on the front including a birdie on the 6th and then came home with a 20 point haul – a whopping 42 points.

Matt Clarke would have thought he was in with a shake but his 40 point haul couldn’t get him close enough on the day.

Matt has himself down on a 10 handicap now and will threaten some of the big vents with his power game and subtlety around the greens.

He hit an even par 36 on the homeward nine.

We had a contingent of some Dubbo’s young guns visiting for the day and James Smith was the best performed 39 points haul off a 77 off the stick.

13 players played to their handicap or better on the day.

Club Pro, Zac Kelly, returning from the Riverina Swing of the PGA circuit had a 32 – with 4 birdies – on the outward nine and a 37 on the inward nine to show he still has some form in the bag.

Blake Parker had a 33 on the inward nine with 3 birdies.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite 1st by Tom Medcalf at 210cm, the Griffins Leading Edge by Ian Phipps at 283cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Cooper Giddings at 110cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Dylan Hood at 89cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Max Keith at 440cm.

The Money Hole was won by Max Keith at 440cm.

Ball Winners were Matt Clarke, Adrian Whittaker, Scott Winter, Justin Middleton, Mick Della Ca.

Club championships

In the 3rd round of the Terry Bros Furniture Bedding and Floor Coverings Club Championships – the so-called moving round – Aaron Wilkie truly did put the pedal to the metal with a scintillating 68 to be 28 strokes in front of the A grade field in the scratch.

The round comprised a 33 on the front – with 5 birdies – and a 35 on the back with only 2 birdies.

Obviously Aaron found conditions to his liking.

This was a defining moment for the club champ as he was leading clearly prior to this round but the only thing that can save the other players now is a no-show next Saturday.

Wayne Powter has proven himself to be in good form this year and has worked himself into 2nd place with a sharp 77 off the stick.

Apart from Anthony Riach (78) no-one else in A grade broke the 80 mark, thus no pressure on the leaders.

Ron Hetherington has also done a creditable job to get into 3rd place with 1 round remaining.

In the net event Ron Hetherington has slipped one stroke in front of Aaron but the nightmares might creep in mid-week when he hears those footsteps coming.

Nym Dziuba is also fighting hard 4 strokes off the lead in the net.

In B Grade Jim O’Donoghue and Justin Middleton both shot 84s in the scratch event.

Jim shot a 40 and Justin a 39 on the outward nine then struggled a bit more on the inward nine.

Justin has moved 2 strokes clear of Peter Bristol heading into the final round with Ben Coultas a further 8 strokes back.

In the net event Justin again is 2 strokes clear of Peter and Ben a further 5 strokes back.

In C Grade Fletcher Matthews and Mick Jeffress both fired 91’s to be the best scores on Sunday but the ‘swooper’ Tony ‘Scrubber’ Evans shot a 93.

He is always a contender but has given the others a big lead heading to the home turn.

Sean Sloane and Peter Boschman shot 94’s.

This still leaves Finne Latu in front by 10 shots from Mick, but anything can happen in the C garde.

In the net event there is a similar tone with players making some ground on Finne, with Mick 10 shots behind and Scrubber a further 7 back.

Ladies championships

In the Ladies Champs long standing sponsors in Archwell Constructions, Mark Kelly and the Parkes Services Club were getting ready for presentations with Deja Brew being the Saturday and Sunday day sponsor for the event.

Anita Medcalf remains out in front after a hiccup in round 1.

Anita finished Sunday’s round 4 in front of Dale Matthes and 5 in front of Kath Jeffress.

These leave her 12 in front of Kaye Jones and only an errant crow stealing her golf ball will prevent another trophy going her way.

In the net event it is a close run affair with Anita picking up 3 strokes on Kaye and this leaves them tied going into the last round with the chasers too far back to influence the outcome.

In B grade Cathy Kelly has flown in and taken the lead from Frankie Cock.

Cath had the low score of the championship so far with her 95, 2 better than Sue Holman with Frankie back on 100.

This has shaken the lead up with Cath 4 in front of Frankie and Sue a further 6 behind.

In the net event Sue had a stunning 66 on Sunday with Cath 2 behind her and Jacqui Charlton a further stroke back.

This leaves Sue 2 in front of Judy Fisher and also Cath, with Frankie a shot further back and Jacqui a further 2. This will be the closest of all competitions next weekend.

Next Saturday is our Monthly Medals in men’s and ladies which doubles as the final round in the Club Championships as well.