Saturday’s event was sponsored by the life members of the Parkes club, and we thank them for their generosity and ongoing support of the club they have worked so diligently for over an extended period.

The current members are Cliff Cowell, Paul Thomas, Colleen Flynn and Rod Luyt.

In the middle of winter, you wouldn’t have found a much better day for the 67 competitors to be out on the fairways teeing it up in a 4BBB and Individual event.

Also to spice the event up the Match Committee had also lifted the blanket preferred lies and made it only available on your own fairway.

This was going to add another few strokes to each player's game on the day.

In the Fourball the best of the day was a 45 point haul by early morning golfers Craig Dunn and Trevor Chatman.

Craig shot an individual 38 points and Trevor could only play the supportive role with his 27 haul.

While this score looked very strong the team of Aaron Drabsch and Ben Coultas matched it.

Aaron hasn’t been seen on the fairways for an extended period, but he still looks to have lost none of his striking ability pulling together a 31 to support Ben’s 37.

Chasing these 2 teams in were the steady four ballers in Ian Phipps and Phil Smith who are always in the mix in these events combining for a 44.

The power hitters in Max Keith and Michael Thomas were next in with a 43 and Wayne Powter and Rob Hey shot a combined 42.

In the Individual stakes Craig Dunn’s 38 points was matched by Justin Middleton who had 3 birdies on the day and a 39 on the front nine.

The competition was red hot with 4 players recording 37’s – Gordon Pritchard, once again flying under the radar, with those tee shots down the middle and a number of longer putts dropping.

Blake Parker shooting a 73 off the stick with a 2 birdie 35 on the homeward 9, Ben Coultas shooting 2 birdies on the front 9 for an 83 and Michael Thomas maintaining medal round form with a 5 birdie round that included a 38 on the front with 2 doubles.

Brendan Bennett and Phil Bishop scored 36’s so there were only 8 players at par or better on the day.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite Tyrepower 1st Wayne Powter at 226cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Justin Middleton at 430cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Anthony Riach at 94cm, the Max Keith Carpentry 11th Tony Hendry at 385cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Phil Smith at 68cm.

The Money Hole was won by Justin Middleton at 430cm.

Ball winners were – Ian Phipps and Phil Smith 44, Max Keith and Michael Thomas 43, Wayne Powter and Rob Hey 42, Brendan Bennett and Seth Bennett 41.

This weekend is an 18 hole stableford event sponsored by Michael Thomas and Max Keith, which also serves as the 4th round on the ’26 Handiskins event and the All In Cup 3rd round for those eligible.