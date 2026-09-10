Davies masters the sandy greens to lead Forbes charge

VETERANS GOLF Scores in twin-towns vets golf last Thursday were extremely good despite the Forbes layout in the middle of an extensive renovation program. Cored and sandy greens made putting a lottery at times but this was complemented by tees ‘up’ from regular positions due to works which will have them, and the whole course, in prime condition now that spring is in the air. All this did not stop Forbes’ Alf Davies back to his best where the talented "lefty" stated after he was happy driving extremely well backed by success on the sandy greens, scoring six over his handicap for 42 points. Also finding the course to his liking was Parkes' Tony Hendry the day's runner-up and five over his handicap for 41 points, while not so happy with his game was Forbes larrikin John Milton with the encouragement award but happy to tell he did birdie the 4th hole. Due to the ‘shortened’ course the ball sweep only went to 34 points – 40 Gordon Pritchard (P), Ted Morgan (F), 38 Ross Williams, Adam Andrews, Andrew Norton-Knight (F), 37 John Fowler (P), Andrew Grierson (F), 36 Max Haley, Niel Duncan, Les Little, Barry Parker (F), Steve Grace (G’fell), 35 Rob Staples (P), Kim Herbert, Steve Uphill (F), 34 Don McKeowen, Barry Shine and Steve McAlister (F). Nearest the pins, all Forbes - 9th A grade Allan Rees, B grade Steve McAlister, 18th A grade Alf Davies, B grade no one hit the green in one. With 41 players - Forbes 26, Parkes 14 (one visitor) the reign of Parkes as twin-towns champs was short lived with the host club from their best six individual scores posting 233 points to Parkes 216. Thursday’s twin-towns is back to Parkes with nominations from 9am for the usual 9.30am shot gun start. Parkes will then host the next Lachlan Valley 18 holes on September 17 which will incorporate the LVVGA Championships. Talk on Thursday after golf centered on three major points: 1. All players take a sand bucket and repair divots; 2. Bend the back and repair pitch marks; 3. Slow play, remember the principle is... keep up with the group in front, not ahead of the group behind.