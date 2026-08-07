VETERANS GOLF

Forbes, led by a resurgent Alf Davies, were too strong for an under-manned Parkes at last week's twin-towns golf competition played at Forbes.

Alf, making steady progress following his comeback from a medical condition, was back to his old self in accumulating 40 points for 18 holes.

Not far behind was another Forbes player in Barry "Scadger" Parker who had his best round in a while for a solid 38 points.

Twenty-seven players faced the starter with Parkes only managing eight players for the day due mainly to the non-attendance of eight regulars who were recovering from a golf trip to the Tumut/Gundagai area.

Given the shortfall Forbes were comfortable winners of the teams event by 210 points to Parkes' 160.

Forbes' Bede Tooth had his irons on target winning both A grade nearest-to-pins on the ninth and 18th holes, while Steve Edwards was the B grade winner on the 18th.

Trevor Williams kept the Forbes flag flying winning the encouragement award.

The ball sweep went to 28 points with winners as follows: 35 - Don McKeowen (F); 33 - Steve Uphill and Max Haley (F); 32 - Frank Hanns (F); 31 - Steve McAlister (F); 29 - Alex Mackinnon (F) and Peter Boschman (P); 28 - Neil McMillan (F).

This week it is back to Parkes - nominations from 9am for a 9.30 start.

Bogan Gate

Can you handle the Bogan Gate course?

If so, don’t forget to nominate now for the BG Masters on Tuesday week (August 11) a day to remember all for only $30.

$15 for 18 holes of golf, $15 morning tea and lunch plus the chance to win a treasured trophy.

Golfers from all clubs welcome.

Also note - it’s BG, no Eftpos so cash please for drinks and nomination fee. For catering purposes if possible please let Steve Edwards 0415 665 925, Barry Shine 0409 718 004 or John Dwyer 0419 232 755 know if playing.