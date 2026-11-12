Cunningham leads charge to help Parkes win shield

VETERANS GOLF A comfortable win, a four-under-par round and the return of Barry "Scadger" Parker to the golf course were the highlights of the twin-towns veterans golf competition played at Parkes last week. Leading the way - on what at times were testing, windy conditions - was Parkes' Rob Cunningham who continued his consistency with a score of 40 points for the 18 holes. Forbes' Niel Duncan - 36 points - gained the runner-up prize on a count-back from team-mate Alex Mackinnon and Parkes' Gordon Pritchard who had his best round for a while. However the highlight of the day was the four-under-par 68 round by Parkes professional and "honorary" vet Zac Kelly who was in fine touch to return 37 points. Zac was four-under-par for the first nine and shot even par on the run home. Thirty-seven golfers participated - 21 from Parkes and 16 from Forbes - which included "Scadger" Parker who made a welcome return to the vet's ranks after being out for some time due to having a pacemaker fitted. He still showed his game is in good shape by winning a ball after compiling a solid 33 points. Rob Cunningham continued his good day by winning the B grade nearest-to-pin on the fourth hole, while Parkes' two Smiths - Phil Snr and Phill Jnr- won the A grade NTP's on the fourth and 11th holes respectively. No B-grader hit the "dance-floor" on the 11th. Parkes' John Fowler collected the encouragement award. It was a win for Parkes in the twin-towns shield by 213 points to Forbes' 202. The ball sweep went to 32 points with winners as follows: 36 - Alex Mackinnon (F) and Gordon Pritchard (P); 35 - Phill Smith Jnr (P); 33 - Tony Cogswell and Barry Parker (F) and Peter Bristol (P); 32 - Phil Smith Snr, Tony Hendry, Joe Davies and Rob Staples (P) and Ken Walton and Frank Hanns (F). This week it is back to Forbes - registrations from 8.45am from a 9.30am shot-gun start.