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Cunningham leads charge to help Parkes win shield

<p>Robert Cunningham (left), pictured here watching Rowan Macdonald from Sydney during the town\\'s premiere event in September the Parkes Open, had a great day in last week\\'s twin-towns veterans competition. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>Robert Cunningham (left), pictured here watching Rowan Macdonald from Sydney during the town\\'s premiere event in September the Parkes Open, had a great day in last week\\'s twin-towns veterans competition. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

Robert Cunningham (left), pictured here watching Rowan Macdonald from Sydney during the town's premiere event in September the Parkes Open, had a great day in last week's twin-towns veterans competition. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

Parkes wins the veterans twin-towns shield by 213 points to Forbes' 202
John Dwyer
November 12, 2026 • 05:46

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