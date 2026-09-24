Cowra numbers surge as Herbert crowned A grade champion

VETERANS GOLF A resurgence in numbers saw Cowra golfers figure prominently in the combined Lachlan Valley Veterans Championships and monthly Stableford competition played at Parkes last week. The club's numbers in recent years have been few in the Lachlan Valley monthly competitions, but a rush of new memberships over the past week saw 15 Cowra golfers play in the field of 61. In the Lachlan Valley championships the ever-consistent Kim Herbert from Forbes was crowned the 2026 A grade champion following a round of 81 for the 18 holes, one better than runner-up Barry Duncan from West Wyalong. It was another close one in B grade where Cowra golfer Wayne Howard's 93 enough to edge out Parkes' Dale Stait by a stroke. Fonz Melisi from Forbes continued his good recent form and the day's trend for close finishes taking the A grade stableford championship with 42 points, one ahead of Parkes' Lindsay Elliott on 41. The B grade Stableford was decided on a countback when the Cowra pair of David Booth and Elwyn Ward both scoring 36 points before Booth was named the winner. Cowra players dominated In the monthly Lachlan Valley Stableford competition where Ken Harcombe outpointed Parkes' John Creith 40 points to 39 in A grade, while it was a Cowra one-two in B grade with Peter Garlick a comfortable winner on 40 points, four better than Ross Skene. In the nearest-to-pins John Jensen from Cowra and Rob Cunningham from Parkes were the A and B grade winners respectively, Peter Kirwan (Cowra) and Andrew Burley (West Wyalong) victors on the 11th, and Cowra's Terry Windwood-Smith and Peter Garlick on the 17th. It was a dead heat for first in the Coles/Miller shield with Parkes and Forbes sharing the honors on 117 points, followed by Cowra 109 and West Wyalong 103. This week the twin towns veterans returns to Forbes - registrations from 8.45am for a 9.30 shotgun start. READ MORE: Betland keeps Giddings at bay in Parkes Open