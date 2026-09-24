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Cowra numbers surge as Herbert crowned A grade champion

<p>Parkes golf course.</p>\\n
<p>Parkes golf course.</p>\\n

Parkes golf course.

The Lachlan Valley Veterans Championships were staged at Parkes last week
John Dwyer
September 24, 2026 • 07:37

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