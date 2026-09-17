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Club gears up for event of the year, Parkes Open

<p>Blake Parker has been a standout player on the Parkes fairway of late, he\\'s pictured here with golf pro Zac Kelly collecting the winnings from last weekend\\'s play.</p>\\n
<p>Blake Parker has been a standout player on the Parkes fairway of late, he\\'s pictured here with golf pro Zac Kelly collecting the winnings from last weekend\\'s play.</p>\\n

Blake Parker has been a standout player on the Parkes fairway of late, he's pictured here with golf pro Zac Kelly collecting the winnings from last weekend's play.

Some elite golf will be on show as Parkes Golf Club gears up for its largest event of the year the Parkes Open
Peter Bristol
September 17, 2026 • 04:10

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