Bruce putts together another win

VETERANS GOLF Forbes' Bruce Chandler continued his great form in the twin-towns veterans golf competition when he came out on top of a three-way tie to win the cash at last week's event played at Parkes. Bruce made it successive wins in the competition when he compiled 41 points to edge out club team mate Fonz Melisi win on a count-back, while Parkes' Rob Lea - also on 41 - had to settle for third and a golf ball for his efforts. Considering the wind gusts throughout the day and the fact that putting was testing due to the greens being coredearlier in the week, scoring was high with 14 players at even par or better to their handicaps. Thirty-eight players contested the 18 holes - 20 from Parkes and 16 from Forbes - plus Leonard Wilkes from Grenfell and Shell Cove's David Lawrence the two visitors for the day. It was a big day for the Forbes team winning the twin-towns shield by 231 points to Parkes' 218 and the four nearest-to-pins - Ken Walton and Alex Mackinnon the A and B grade winners respectively on the fourth hole and Steve Uphill and Jeff Moon on the 11th. The ball sweep went to 36 points with the winners as follows: 41 - Rob Lea (P); 39 - Ken Walton and Jeff Moon (F); 38 - Ken Sanderson (F); 37 - Steve Uphill (F); 36 - Tony Cogswell, Adam Andrews and Alex Mackinnon (F) and Peter Boschman, Ian Phipps and Peter Bristol (P). Players are reminded that this week's twin-towns event at Forbes has been cancelled due to the annual Cowra Veterans Open tournament on Thursday. The event is a stableford with a shotgun staff at 10am. Prizemoney of $2000 is on offer with prizes for three grades of stableford scores plus the best scratch scores in each grade. Contact Cowra professional James Hundy (6342 1211) to register and book a cart if required. In last week's Tuesday competition Warwick Judge was a comfortable winner in the field of nine scoring a tidy 32 points for the 12 holes. Peter Scholfield was runner-up with 27 points, one ahead of Jeff Moon. The Top Dog award played over six weeks was hotly contested with more success for Peter Scholfield over long-time frontrunner Barry Shine by 136 points to 131. Close up in third was Alex Mackinnon 127 points just ahead of Ian Thomas on 126. Twenty-two players competed over the six weeks, with six scoring more than 100 points. One of last week's players was heard to say "I wish Scadger was back because it's too quiet on the course." We hope to see you back on the course soon Scadger.