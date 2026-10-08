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Bruce putts together another win

<p>Parkes Golf Course.</p>\\n
<p>Parkes Golf Course.</p>\\n

Parkes Golf Course.

Forbes' Bruce Chandler came out on top of a three-way tie to win the twin town clash
John Dwyer
October 8, 2026 • 04:48

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