Bogan Gate Open a big winner

VETERANS GOLF By JOHN DWYER It was all Forbes in the twin-towns veterans golf competition played at Parkes last week headed by Lachlan Valley Veterans Golf president Peter Barnes who was best on the day with a fine 40 points over the 18 holes. Steve Uphill a close runner-up on 39 points and the next best was Parkes' Rob Cunningham with 36 points. Forty-one players participated including former Parkes golfers Peter Towsend from Kempsey and Garrick Napier from Minnamurra. One of the highlights of the day was Forbes' Alex Mackinnon's eagle on the par four 15th hole. In the teams event Forbes again proved too strong for Parkes by 219 points to 206. Nearest-to-pin winners were Nym Dziuba (P) and Andrew Norton Knight (F) on the fourth hole and Ken Walton (F) and John Dwyer (P) on the 11th. The encouragement award was won by Forbes’ Ross Williams. The ball sweep went to 34 points with winners as follows: 36 - Rob Cunningham (P); 35 - Rob Cheney and Greg Deiner (P) and Trevor Williams, Jeff Moon, Tony Cogswell and Andrew Norton Knight (F); 34 - Rob Lea (P) and Kim Herbert, Warwick Judge and Fonz Melisi (F). This week Parkes hosts the Lachlan Valley Golf Association's annual championships with players from Forbes, West Wyalong, Grenfell and Condobolin to join local players in what will be a big day. The event will be both a stroke and stableford format and ball sponsor for the day is Bridgestone Mining Services Australia. Note this event is a 10am shot-gun start - registrations from 9am. Parkes vets members are reminded that annual membership fees of $15 are due. BOGAN GATE OPEN By BARRY SHINE They may be small in number but once again the Bogan Gate Golf Club proved a winner after staging their annual Open Tournament last Sunday attracting 64 players from across the Lachlan Valley and as far afield as Kempsey and Sydney clubs Everglades and The Ridge. Adding to the success of the Open was the last of the AEH Machinery (Parkes) Trilogy which included earlier rounds at Trundle and Peak Hill. As expected visitors were full of praise for the condition of the sand greens layout and hospitality of the committee and volunteers. “We were very happy with the way our Open was supported considering today’s financial climate and of course the support we received from our sponsors. One of the best for the last few years and it just doesn’t happen so it is thanks to all our volunteers who helped make the day the success it was. And of course to the players who travelled to participate,” club stalwart Steve Edwards said on Monday. Open winners – A grade, scratch, Tony Harding (Narromine) scratch h’cap for one under par 70. r/u Rob Hey (Pks) 72. Handicap, Peter Baldwynson (Tottenham) 67 nett, r/u Toby Smith (Nyngan) 76. B grade, scratch, Mark Mortimer (Albert) 86 on a c/b from Michael Hanlon (Condo). Handicap Ron Moore (Yeoval) 70 nett, r/u Auston Randall (Trundle) 71. Rob Hey won the A grade scratch Trilogy with a total of 222 from Blake Dennis (Trangie) 230 while in B grade was Trundle juniors Cameron Strudwick winning with 206 from club mate Auston Randell 207.