Saturday was a special day in the annual calendar with the Prostate Cancer Day Ambrose event featuring.

The event is an awareness day generously sponsored by the local branch of the prostate group and provides members with information and reference points to aid anyone affected by the cancer, or just to provide information on this condition to the public.

There were 114 starters.

The absolute flyers on the day were Blake Parker, Jake Thompson, Tom Young and resident Pro Zac Kelly.

The boys had a 4 handicap but made a mockery of that with 16 under 56 score.

As you could imagine no hole was safe from these big hitters and with the finishing finesse of Blake and Zac they were sure to bag a lot of birdies.

Good to see Jake back on the course after some time away with injury and Tom is also getting more time to fine-tune the game.

Steve Riley was in great form on Saturday during the Prostate Cancer Day Ambrose.

Richard Hamilton and Robert Lea all geared up and ready to take part in the Prostate Cancer Awareness Day event.

Next groups in were a visiting array of stars in Mark Disney, Brett Murphy, Nathan Leven, and Jordan Disney on 53.15 just beating home the Wentworth team of Glen Tilston, Mark Tilston, Peter Mood and James Spilthof on 53.62.

The Riley team was next in with Steve in great form and Michael still having the after-burners on from the Pennants season, and Josh was featuring and they were joined by the recently crowned B Grade champ Justin Middleton on 56.25.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite Tyrepower 1st Ev Doeing at 443cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Adrian Whittaker at 277cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Finne Latu at 94cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Jake Thompson at 65cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Jordan Disney at 92cm.

The Money Hole was won by Jake Thompson at 65cm.

This weekend is the Stoney Creek Format 3 Person Classic stableford event.