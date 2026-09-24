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Betland keeps Giddings at bay in Parkes Open

<p>Mike Pestell and Wombat from Asquith - Asquith brought 50 players to this year\\u2019s event to celebrate their 50 years in attendance at the PGC Open. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>Mike Pestell and Wombat from Asquith - Asquith brought 50 players to this year\\u2019s event to celebrate their 50 years in attendance at the PGC Open. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

Mike Pestell and Wombat from Asquith - Asquith brought 50 players to this year’s event to celebrate their 50 years in attendance at the PGC Open. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham

All the action from this year's Parkes Golf Club's premier event the Parkes Open
Peter Bristol
September 24, 2026 • 05:44
Updated, September 24, 2026 • 05:45

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