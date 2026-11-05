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Banks, Dobell conquer Devils Format

<p>Adam Rogers and Mat Devlin from Canowindra with Terry Johns from Cowra and Peter Magill from Parkes, who were all spotted playing in Parkes\\' premier golf event in September, the Parkes Open. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>Adam Rogers and Mat Devlin from Canowindra with Terry Johns from Cowra and Peter Magill from Parkes, who were all spotted playing in Parkes\\' premier golf event in September, the Parkes Open. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

Adam Rogers and Mat Devlin from Canowindra with Terry Johns from Cowra and Peter Magill from Parkes, who were all spotted playing in Parkes' premier golf event in September, the Parkes Open. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

Devils Format attracts 69 golfers to Parkes Golf Club's competition on Saturday
Peter Bristol
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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