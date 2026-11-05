Banks, Dobell conquer Devils Format

The Devils Format was on offer for the 69 golfers on the course on Saturday. It comprised of a 2-person team with 6 holes of 4BBB, then 6 holes of Foursomes and finishing with 6 holes of Ambrose. Our club professional Zac Kelly was the sponsor for the day, and the players appreciated his generosity in providing the trophies and the novel event. The only threat was the impending rain in the afternoon and those pesky flies. The greens were again in excellent condition and the fairways in good order from the intermittent rain. Winners on the day were Cody Banks from Forbes and Jack Dobell who recorded a low 62.5. They had a handy 17 handicap which allowed for some errors, but they also played well on the holes that mattered. Chasing hard and posting an early leaderboard round were Aaron Huppatz and Peter Kaden. As mentioned here last week, Peter had a scintillating round last Saturday and both he and Aaron managed to maintain the momentum and this had them perched on top of the tree for a period. They also had some buffer with their 15 handicap. Chasing hard were the chuckle twins, Marg Hogan and Frankie Cock. These girls have spent a lot of time together in their golf buggy and are still maintaining the pressure on all leaders’ week-in and week-out. They had a healthy 34 handicap that allowed them to settle on 68 as well. One of the favoured pairings, in John Green and Denis Howard, who were off a tight 7 handicap played very will to have a 75, obviously complementing each other’s strengths all day. Also, just a smidge behind on 68.5, was the early morning pair of Craig Dunn and Col Breaden who got under the handicapper’s vision again, landing on a 20 handicap and went within a whisker of a podium finish. Naturally John and Denis finished in front in the scratch score with their 75 which was 4 better off then Peter and Aaron and 5 better off than Cody and Jack. Late in the afternoon the course was hit by a severe storm which knocked down 2 trees and took off countless limbs but did also provide around 20ml of rain that the fairways will lap up. The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Kieren Deland at 310cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Rob Lea at 169cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Aaron Gaffey / David Brown at 580cm, the Max Keith Building 11th not won, and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by John Green at 377cm. The money hole was won by Rob Lea at 169cm. Ball winners were – John Green / Denis Howard 68, Craig Dunn / Col Breaden 68.5, Mark Kelly / Aaron Drabsch 69 C/b. This coming Saturday there is an 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Daniels Auto Group.