PARKES GOLF

By PETER BRISTOL

Saturday’s results

Saturday was the Memorial Trophy Day for Terry Sheridan, Charlie Allen and Owen Crowley.

These were 3 stalwarts of the club and part of the long established cornerboys at the bar in the clubhouse.

Their role was keeping order and mayhem equally in tune each week for the Saturday golfers.

There were 79 players in attendance to play the popular graded stableford event.

In A grade it was Craig Matthews who stood up to salute the judges with a well compiled 40 points.

After going out in 42 strokes, which reaped 19 points, Craig flew home with a 38 off the stick generating 21 points and putting the other A graders in his wake.

Brent Jenkins, a regular visitor from Duntry, followed with a 38 point score and Matt Lawryk, having a rare game was on 37.

The resident Pro, Zac Kelly, was showing off again with an outward 35 which included an eagle and 2 birdies and then an inward 33, which had 4 birdies embedded in it.

He is definitely prepping for his Pro-Am on the 17 April.

In B grade Dylan Hood also pulled up stumps at 40 points with a very sound 39 off the stick on the front 9 reaping 22 points.

Peter Boschman was the next best 37 points, just holding out a pack on 36.

In C grade Sean Sloane proved that more regular golf was getting his game together shooting a good 38 points, but he still had to beat Michael Riley on a countback to take the prize.

Michael blitzed the front nine with 23 points but faded for 15 on the back.

These two were a clear 3 points in front of the chasers.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite Tyrepower 1st Peter Boschman at 410cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Ian Hendry at 155cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Adrian Robinson at 9cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Phil Bishop at 188cm and the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Matt Lawryk at 193cm.

The Money Hole was won by Matt Lawryk at 193cm.

Ball winners were Brent Jenkins, Michael Riley, 38, Peter Boschman, Matt Lawryk 37, Philip Smith, Dave Stevenson 36.

Next Saturday is an 18 Stableford.

VETERANS GOLF

By JOHN DWYER

It’s been a frustrating few weeks for veteran golfers with the twin-towns competition suspended due to the arrival of about 20mm of rain in Forbes last Wednesday week, and more rain last week leading to the cancellation of the Lachlan Valley Association's monthly 18-hole competition also scheduled for Forbes.

Overnight rain saw Forbes and Lachlan Valley Veteran Golfers president Peter Barnes having to make a "no play" call on Thursday morning.

"I had to make a call around 7.30am due to the fact we would have had players travelling to play, so really with overnight rain and more predicted I felt it was the best way to go," Peter said on Thursday afternoon.

“The annual general meeting of LVA was also to be held after play. This has now been moved to the April 16 monthly competition scheduled for Parkes."

As reported last week veteran golfers are urged to consider playing in the Forbes Vets Week of Golf from Monday, April 27 to May 1. Entry forms at the Pro Shop.

Similarly, vets are also urged to support the Parkes Vets Week of Golf the following week, May 4 to 8. Again entry forms from their Pro Shop.

This week the twin-town vets competition returns to Parkes.

Registrations taken from 8.45am for a 9.30 shot-gun start.