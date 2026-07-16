VETERANS GOLF

He’s back... that’s Nym Dziuba, the globe hopping golfer from Parkes who was all smiles last Thursday afternoon winning the twin town vets competition played in Forbes.

It came down to a three-way count-back with 35 points best on the day where damp fairways making the course longer then usual complemented by lightening fast greens.

However, ‘soft hands’ Nym had the greens covered adding a new putter recently to this collection which is equal to any in most pro shops.

Beaten on a count-back were last time winner John Milton (runner-up) and fellow Forbes member and cart day partner Adam Andrews.

It looked like the ‘punters pal’ John was going to make it back to back vets wins before the last of the cards were submitted with Nym becoming a popular winner.

This is due to the fact he is one of the more keen weekly players hardly missing the chance to take up the challenge of playing in Forbes or Parkes.

Ball sweep to 30 points on a count-back: 35 Adam Andrews (F), 34 Greg Diener (P), 33 Barry Whitaker (P), Allan Rees, Barry Parker (F), 32 Scott Kirkman, Peter Barnes, Bede Tooth (F), 31 Ken Walton (F), Leonard Wilks, Steve Grace (G’fell), 30 Peter Boschman (P).

Nearest the pins, Bede Tooth (F) on the 9th and 18th in A grade. 9th B grade John Milton, 18th nil.

With his best score for some time Nym had Parkes down as a winner of the twin towns shield. Afraid not Nym, Forbes again by 10-plus.

Lachlan Valley Association gala vets golf day that was set down for Condobolin today, Thursday 16 July, has been postponed due to a scheduled power outage in Condobolin that day.

Thursday’s play will now be in Forbes, noms from 9am for a 10am shot gun start. Forbes members are urged to arrive a with plate of goodies for morning tea.

With the swap Condobolin will have the LVA play on Thursday 20 August (was to be in Forbes).