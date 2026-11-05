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Another shield to Forbes' name as comp welcomes lady golfers

<p>File photo: Adobe Stock.</p>\\n
<p>File photo: Adobe Stock.</p>\\n

File photo: Adobe Stock.

Great turnout for Veterans Golf twin towns shield including some new female members
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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