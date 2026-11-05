Another shield to Forbes' name as comp welcomes lady golfers

VETERANS GOLF Officials from both clubs in twin towns veterans golf were delighted with response to last Thursday’s competition held in Forbes with 36 starters who found conditions excellent for a hit, or two. Better still, the appearance of lady golfers, and now veteran members, Wendy and Ann Simmons added to the renewed interest in the Thursday competition. Like Wendy said, “The best part is you (vets) play preferred lies. I will be back”. It is hoped more ladies from both Parkes and Forbes join for the weekly competition. Home town players dominated with Ken Walton who handled presentations was the recipient of the winnings with 37 points, while runner-up was Andrew Norton-Knight beaten on a count-back with Andrew Moon also scored 37 points but having to settle for a ball in the sweep. All was not lost for the visiting Parkes players with Ken Keith taking the encouragement award from a nervous few as the ex-mayor was one of the last to submit a score. Ball sweep – 36 Jeff Moon, 35 Scott Kirkman, Andrew Grierson (F), 34 Steve Grace (G’fell), Steve Edwards, Niel Duncan (F), 33 Max Haley, Ken Sanderson, Alex Mackinnon (F), 32 Ian Phipps (P), Les Little, Trevor Williams (F). As indicated from above Forbes were comfortable winners of the twin towns shield with 217 points from the best six individual scores to Parkes’ 183. As usual plenty of tales after play with one Parkes wag asking Les Little did he patch up the hole in the garbage tip fence and close the gate at the end of the day as there were more than the usual supply of flies. Another from Parkes and previously New Zealand (no snakes there) commenting what the eel was doing resting on the 16th green and not in the lake. A four foot brownie soon headed for cover once disturbed. Parkes host Thursday’s twin towns with nominations from 8.45am for the usual 9.30am shot gun start. Players should note the next Lachlan Valley 18 hole comp will be in Forbes on Thursday November 19 after an earlier challenge scheduled was a wash-out. Twin town players are again reminded that subs at both clubs are now due.