Parkes was buzzing across the weekend as the town hosted the NSW Under 14 Girls State Championships, attracting hundreds of families, spectators and Hockey NSW officials to the three-day tournament.

The Parkes team displayed great energy, determination and resilience throughout the titles, playing in a tough and highly competitive Division 1 stream.

The side consisted of a number of younger players, playing their first-ever representative hockey.

The older, more experienced members shared their wisdom and set a great example for them.

While the results didn't go Parkes' way, Parkes Hockey Inc said the team never stopped giving everything they had and that the girls should be incredibly proud of their efforts.

They sustained losses to Northern Sydney and Beaches 1, Southern Highlands, Canberra 1, Illawarra/ South Coast 1 and drew with Far North Coast.

This saw them play-off with Sydney East on Sunday morning, suffering another loss.

Parkes’ captain Jacey Cusack on the defence in the Canberra 1 game on Friday afternoon. U14 girls state hockey in Parkes Parkes’ Zali Lovett, Jacey Cusack, Annabelle Munday, goalkeeper Clara Vilder-Hornery and Pippa Westcott in action in a defence short corner against Canberra 1. Parkes’ goalkeeper Clara Vilder-Hornery and Pippa Westcott defend a short corner against Canberra 1. U14 girls state hockey in Parkes U14 girls state hockey in Parkes Captain Jacey Cusack in action. U14 girls state hockey in Parkes Pippa Westcott. U14 girls state hockey in Parkes Pippa Westcott. U14 girls state hockey in Parkes The Parkes team displayed great energy, determination and resilience throughout the championships with a number of younger players playing their first representative hockey. PHOTO: Submitted LEFT: Hockey NSW recognised Parkes' conscientious efforts and conduct by awarding the team the overall 'Respect for Officials' award, Gloria Hendry proudly collecting the certificate. RIGHT: Older Parkes Junior Hockey members like Henry Rice and George Hendry supported the tournament by refereeing. PHOTOS: Submitted

The Parkes team were thrilled to have so many locals come and watch their games, and support and cheer for them throughout the weekend.

Off the field, it was just as special for them with lots of laughs, team bonding, and memories made, including a team lunch and Hawaaian themed dinner.

The team were ably assisted by coach Keiran Deland, assistant coach Craig Kelly and manager Carrie Cusack throughout the weekend.

Hockey NSW recognised Parkes' conscientious efforts and conduct by awarding the team the overall 'Respect for Officials' award at the final tournament presentation, for demonstrating excellent sportsmanship and playing in the true spirit of the game.

Some older representatives of Parkes Junior Hockey supported the tournament by refereeing throughout the weekend too.

They were supported by Hockey NSW, who provided feedback, learning and development opportunities after each game to strengthen their refereeing knowledge and abilities.

Parkes Hockey is so thankful to its many members and families who provided assistance throughout the weekend with getting the facility ready, setting up for the event, running a barbecue and canteen, and then packing down.

They are also thankful to Parkes Shire Council for its support and to the Parkes Sports Council for prepping the additional grass turfs for the tournament.

Hosting a state championship is a massive effort for a small association such as Parkes and it only happens with so many wonderful volunteers and the support of local businesses who sponsor and share equipment and support.