Parkes Little Athletics athletes have been busy competing at the annual Parkes Gala Day.

Around 120 athletes from Parkes, Forbes, Dubbo, Nyngan, Woy Woy, Gulgong, Cowra and Gilgandra converged on Northparkes Oval on 8 March to compete.

Athletes ranged in ages from tiny tots all the way to masters opens.

Parkes and Forbes Little Athletics athletes at Forbes' club night. Parkes Athletics master athlete Kim Robinson with her winning medal. President Doug Moore with Karlos Lindner. The opening ceremony was performed by councillor Joy Paddison and Parkes Little Athletics president Doug Moore who were joined by Lucas Edwards who performed the Welcome to Country. Trundle Parkes Little Athletics athletes with major sponsor Karlos Lindner from Trundle. Parkes Athletics master athlete Chris Higgins competed in high jump. Masters athletes competed in a variety of events at this year's Parkes Athletics Gala Day.

Lots of track and field events were contested with a number of records broken.

Councillor Joy Paddison and Parkes Little Athletics president Doug Moore welcomed everyone to the event and were joined by Lucas Edwards who performed the Welcome to Country.

By all reports the gala day was a fun day of competition, great sportsmanship and friendship.

The following Tuesday Forbes Little Athletics hosted Parkes athletes at their weekly comp night.

This provided Parkes athletes a great opportunity to build friendships and compete with a wider group of athletes.

Forbes athletes had travelled over to the Parkes Little Athletics comp for the same experience one night before Christmas last year.

This also gives committee members from both clubs the opportunity to share ideas on how the club nights are run.