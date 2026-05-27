Two young athletes have been honoured with Australian selection in a sport that all started for them right here in Parkes.

Jett Johnstone was this month part of Australia's first Under 18 international hockey tour in nearly 20 years, heading over to India for a four-match series.

Meanwhile Toby Collins has been selected in the Australian Under 21 Burras squad following the Under 21 National Championships in Canberra in April, which saw NSW walk away with a bronze medal.

Johnstone and his team mates were in Bhopal in India from 12–21 May, Hockey Australia describing it as an invaluable opportunity for the nation’s emerging talent to gain international experience against world-class opposition.

Jett Johnstone from Parkes and the Australian Under 18 men’s and women’s teams touched-down in Bhopal, India on 12 May for their four-match international series. PHOTO: Hockey NSW

The tour represented a key step in Hockey Australia’s high-performance pathway, with the selected athletes earning their place after strong performances at nationals and within state-based programs.

The series exposed players to international touring conditions, fast-paced competition and the challenges of playing abroad.

"Importantly, the selection of these squads forms part of the long-term vision for Australian hockey, with an eye firmly on the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games," the national sporting body said in a statement.

"As this next generation of athletes continues to grow, develop and gain international experience, they are laying the foundations to become future Kookaburras and Hockeyroos on the Olympic stage."

The local rising star had a great campaign - he's no stranger to playing abroad after competing in the Six Nations European Tour in Belgium last year.

Johnstone slotted three goals overall during the series - his first within just the second minute of game one on 15 May to help Australia secure a 2-all draw.

The Australian Under 18 Men’s team in India, Jett Johnstone is fifth from right in the back. PHOTO: MomentsFromMiles

The under 18s won 3–1 in the next match but were on the wrong side of a 6–3 scoreline in game three, suffering their first loss of the series against the home side.

The team salvaged a 3-all draw in their fourth and final match, leaving the series at one win and two draws apiece with both sides evenly matched throughout.

In this game Johnstone scored twice, in the 18th minute and backed it up in the 25th minute.

For Collins, he was one of nine from NSW announced on the Under 21 Burras and Jillaroos squads, and just one of two NSW regional players.

His selection was confirmed two weeks ago ahead of what Hockey Australia has described as a pivotal international cycle leading towards the 2027 FIH Junior World Cup.

The squads bring together many of the country’s most exciting emerging talents following standout performances across the domestic pathway including the 2026 nationals, while - Hockey Australia said - also recognising athletes identified for long-term national team progression.

They will now begin preparations for the 2026 Junior World Cup Qualifier, to be held locally in Australia in early October, as Australia aims to secure qualification for the Junior World Cup.

"The Burras squad features several athletes who have already made strong impressions within Australia’s high-performance system," Hockey Australia said.

Collins' home club proudly shared the news of his selection on social media, Parkes Hockey saying "this is an unreal achievement and a true reward for the countless hours, hard work and dedication Toby has put into his hockey. The future is bright and this is only the beginning".

Collins was a member of the bronze-medal-winning NSW State U21 Men's team, playing outstandingly and a key role in a hard-fought campaign.

The NSW Under 21 men came out firing in the bronze medal match at the national championships and landed themselves on the podium. Toby Collins is front, second from right.

The U21s kicked things off with a tight 3–2 win over Victoria, before facing a tough 5–3 loss to Tasmania.

They bounced back in style with a dominant 5–1 victory over the ACT, finishing second in Pool B and charging into finals.

From there, NSW found another gear, taking down South Australia 3–1 in the quarter final.

The semi final proved to be a heartbreaking battle, with the game coming down to the final minutes. A yellow card to the goalkeeper in the 57th minute forced a reshuffle, and a resulting stroke saw NSW narrowly go down 3–2, ending their gold medal hopes in the toughest way.

But showing incredible resilience, the boys reset and came out firing in the bronze medal match, grinding out a 1–0 win over Queensland to secure a well-deserved podium finish.