Two of Parkes Hockey's outstanding volunteers have been recognised at state level for their tireless commitments to players, particularly juniors, and the sport they love.

Jack Elliott was named Community Coach of the Year and Sally McPherson, Community Volunteer of the Year at the Hockey NSW Community Awards in Wollongong that honours grassroots volunteers and community leaders.

But the pair have said they couldn't do what they do without the support and guidance of fellow volunteers and the wider Parkes hockey community.

Jack has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to coaching across all levels of the game, from junior development programs through to senior representative and premier league teams.

His passion for player development, inclusive coaching approach and ability to create positive, supportive environments have had a profound impact on players throughout the hockey community.

Jack’s commitment to mentoring emerging athletes and fellow coaches alike, and giving countless hours to the game, reflects the very best qualities of community coaching.

Jack said you don't put your hand up to coach or help out to receive awards, but admitted he was "chuffed" with the honour.

Coaching was a natural progression for Jack as a player and national rep to support others, and something that's not uncommon in country towns like Parkes.

"It's sort of one of those things in Parkes, I remember I helped with junior coaching when I was like 15," he said.

"You get into it fairly early because it's a small community and if you're a rep player, everyone needs help and everyone's always willing to lend a hand."

But it's really over the last couple of years the now 32-year-old has become fully involved in the role and you'll likely find him on a hockey pitch every day.

"Since I moved home from Sydney I'd sort of always been in and out of hockey a fair bit - like I'd have a year off and then I'd come back and play, and then I'd have another year off or I'd go to Canberra and play for a few years, and then I'd have a few years off," Jack said.

"Then I suppose since my kids started playing and enjoying it, I'm sort of right back involved in it again.

"I started coaching a lot more with them - they're still young so I do junior coaching for different squads.

"People often joke I should just have my caravan over there. I'm there basically every day," he laughed.

It didn't take Jack long to start coaching the under 18s and he's been captain coach of the undefeated Parkes United Premier League team for the last two years.

He'd initially done a stint coaching the premier league side when he was 20 when he took a year off from Sydney and came home around 2014.

He also coaches Saturday and Sunday morning teams, and helps to run sport training with the rep players.

Jack's greatest enjoyment as a coach is seeing the kids and players improve, no matter the skill learnt.

"They start off not being able to do something and then whether it's a week or two or a month, six months, a year, and they can do it after that time," he said.

"Just seeing them progress and do new things, and improve on things, that's what I love about it.

"And the look they get when they can do something, they turn around, there's a big grin on their face because they couldn't do something and now they can."

Jack Elliott, named Community Coach of the Year, has been captain coach of the undefeated Parkes United Premier League team for the last two years.

Among his biggest highlights has been his time with the Parkes under 18s, in particular winning the state championships last year.

The side placed third at this year's titles.

"When we won the 18s state champs last year in Division one, that's up there," Jack said.

"It's basically the pinnacle of all junior hockey to be able to play and win.

"That's a group of kids from Parkes going against Newcastle, Illawarra, sides in Sydney that have got so much.

"We took a side of 16 away and we had 16-17 to pick from basically, where these sides have got hundreds, thousands of kids to pick from.

"I achieved a lot as a player like in rep sides: won national championships, won a Youth Olympics, won tours in South Africa and China and stuff like that, and that's something I never did as a player, was I never won a Div one state championships.

"So to be able to do it as a coach with a great group of young men, it's up there not just as a coaching highlight but just hockey in general."

Jack was thrilled to see Sally recognised at the awards as well, she's been Parkes Hockey's junior director for three years now.

He praised her enormous contribution to junior player development in Parkes and how much she has supported him as a coach.

"Since I've come back in and stuck my hand up to coach, she's backed me with how I want to coach and run training sessions," he said.

"I've had her full support with whatever I've wanted to do and how I want to teach kids, so a lot of credit has got to go to Sal too.

"We've had a lot of good results over the last couple years and she's been part of that too."

Jack also says he is the coach he is today because of the coaches and training he had growing up.

"I had a lot of good role models growing up, coaching me in Parkes and not just in hockey, in all the sports I played," he said.

"That plays a big part in how I coach and what I do now."

One part of a bigger, more exceptional team

Sally received the Community Volunteer of the Year award jointly with a Rodney Collier from Manning Valley.

She's been recognised for her leadership of junior programs, representative teams and community initiatives, and the enormous impact she has behind the scenes at Parkes Hockey in regards to participation growth, volunteer coordination, sponsorship and innovative competition delivery.

If it's anything related to 18 years and under and it's hockey, Sally's in charge of it.

And when new volunteers hop onboard, Sally's there to train them.

When new shirts or funds are needed, she's out leading her team of volunteers seeking more sponsorship to support the kids.

Sally has helped to organise special playing rounds in the local hockey competition, such as a Dolly round that raises awareness to stopping bullying and cyberbullying, Pride round to celebrate and encourage players to be themselves and a mental health awareness round last year led by her daughter Heidi McPherson.

Sally's supporting her daughter again with another special mental health fundraiser that takes place this Friday night called the All Stars which will see selected players in the Next Gen and Legends teams come together in an unforgettable, ultimate Parkes battle.

Some players who have moved away from Parkes are returning especially for the match. And the Legends side features Jack himself and his wife Jess Elliott.

"We did a mental health round last year, just for something new, just to bring it out. And then Heidi came up with the idea this year to coordinate the All Stars game to get more public awareness, not just for the hockey families but everyone," Sally said.

Before the season gets underway Sally coordinates with schools to bring-in coaches for sports sessions to encourage more registrations and grow participation in the Parkes club.

"We've been very proactive with that the last 12 months, which has proven successful," she said.

"I think last year we had 50 D graders so that's like preschool and kindergarteners, and we've got 60 this year.

"And 50 was huge for us - the year before I think we had 30.

"It's all about getting the right coaches in, and we've got some fantastic parents that come in and help."

For Sally, she said the work she does is nothing special, and that she's just doing her job and helping out where she can.

Before she became junior director she was assistant junior director for a year.

And what does she love most about it all?

"The smile on the kids' faces is the biggest thing," Sally said.

"But the family involvement, just having parents on the sideline, and we've got such great parents and they all want to help out, things like that.

"It's overwhelming. It's great."

Sally said she was excited to receive the award but added she was one part of a bigger, more exceptional team who make it all possible.

"Everyone else helps out so much," she said.

"I'm immensely grateful that I was acknowledged for that but at the same time so many other people put so much effort in."

Parkes Hockey director Richard Rice and the hockey community have congratulated Jack and Sally on their special recognition.

"These awards are a reflection of the passion, commitment and heart that both Jack and Sally pour into our association every single day," Richard said.

"Their efforts help create opportunities for our players, strengthen our hockey community and make Parkes Hockey the special place that it is.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have two people of this calibre representing our association.

"These awards could not be more deserved."