It is an exciting year for athletics in Parkes.

What was previously the Parkes Little Athletics Club is now officially the Parkes and District Athletics Centre.

The club has announced its new name as it welcomes and supports both junior and senior athletes to register together.

"This is an exciting step forward that creates more opportunities for athletes of all ages and helps strengthen our local athletics community," the centre said in an announcement posted on social media.

There will be no changes to the centre's current Monday program for families, they'll still enjoy the same fun, supportive and family-friendly environment.

"What this change does mean is that we'll be able to offer more opportunities for athletes and families to stay involved in athletics for longer, all within the one club," the centre said.

Registrations opened this week for all age groups, from tiny tots through to masters athletes. Links to register are available on the NSW Athletics website and will appear soon on Parkes and District Athletics Centre's social media platforms soon.

Chris Higgins has taken the reins as new president and he and his committee are thrilled for what's ahead, this next summer season and beyond.

Athletics in Parkes has a proud history dating back more than 35 years, with a passion for the sport now being passed down through generations.

"We have parents of our current athletes who used to be the stars of our Parkes Athletics club in the past," Chris said.

"We are keen not to lose the connection to the club’s history.

"We're looking forward to this exciting new chapter and can't wait to welcome athletes of all ages to Parkes and District Athletics Centre."

Adding to the excitement, Kelli Edwards has been awarded life membership at the club's AGM that was held in May.

This season will be Kelli’s 14th year on the committee: she's held the roles of president, vice president and secretary before finding her preferred place as registrar and recorder.

"Her contribution continuously exceeds the responsibilities of her primary committee role and we are so grateful for her effort," Chris said.

The first club night for the season is set down for Monday 12 October.

Parkes and District Athletics will be hosting the Zone Championship this year on the weekend of 31 October and 1 November. "The Zone Championship is the first step in the representative pathway," Chris said.

"We believe that hosting the event in Parkes provides our local athletes a better chance of progressing through to the next level."

Chris and the committee has thanked local families and the community, as well as Parkes Shire Council, for the continued support of the centre.

"We are very fortunate to have the support of the Parkes Shire Council team," he said.

"Their support provides better facilities enabling us to apply to host qualifying events like Zone."