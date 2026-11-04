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Emrys ready for nationals

<p>Emrys Cassidy has qualified to compete in the Under-10 boys 800m at the School Sport Australia Track and Field Championships.</p>\\n
<p>Emrys Cassidy has qualified to compete in the Under-10 boys 800m at the School Sport Australia Track and Field Championships.</p>\\n

Emrys Cassidy has qualified to compete in the Under-10 boys 800m at the School Sport Australia Track and Field Championships.

Emrys Cassidy is ready to run on to the national stage at the national school championship.
Brendan McCool
November 4, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 4, 2026 • 11:35

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