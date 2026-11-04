Emrys ready for nationals

Emrys Cassidy has raced onto the national stage after qualifying for the School Sport Australia Track and Field Championships in Melbourne set to take place from 29 November to 3 December. The talented Parkes youngster earned his place in the Under-10 boys 800m event after finishing fourth with a time of 2.27 at the NSWPSSA Athletics Carnival on 21 October. The performance was just one second outside the personal best of 2.26 he set at the Polding Carnival in September. Emrys also competed in the Under-10 boys 1500m at the NSWPSSA Championships, producing an impressive personal best of 4.54 to finish fourth, narrowly missing out on qualifying for nationals in the distance event as well. Emrys said it had been his goal to reach nationals in at least one event this year, having come close when he won gold at the 2025 PSSA Cross Country, but was unable to progress beyond the state competition due to age eligibility rules. Having qualified for Polding since the age of eight, Emrys has competed at the junior level for the past three years in both the 800m and 1500m, as well as at state level for the past two years. Emrys has managed to set some records both locally and beyond, including at school, Parkes Little Athletics, Little Athletics Regional Championships and NSW Athletics Country Championships. He said competing at these higher levels had helped settle his nerves and made him more comfortable in the big-event environment. Emrys trains three times a week, with sessions incorporating speed work, middle-distance running and endurance training. He trains in Dubbo with coach Mark Penman, focusing on speed and middle-distance preparation for the 800m. In Parkes, he also trains with the ‘Parkes Young Flyers’ under coach Sarah Hartin from the Parkes Running Group with technique and endurance forming an important part of his development. Parkes Athletic coach Jason Montgomery continues to play an important role in supporting his athletics journey. Emrys also would like to thank Marc Payne who helped out when Parkes Young Flyers were on a break. One of the things Emrys particularly enjoys about training is being surrounded by other talented local runners. He loves the opportunity to train alongside his siblings Arlo and Tully Cassidy, Nazzarine Payne and the Calabro boys, sharing sessions, pushing one another and learning from the other young athletes. The young runner said he particularly enjoys longer events, especially the 800m and 2km cross-country races. Before heading to Melbourne, Emrys further honed his competitive skills at the Athletics NSW Western Plains Zone Championships held in Parkes from 31 October to 1 November, where he claimed first place in the Under-11 boys 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m events. Emrys said he was grateful to all his coaches, Parkes Athletic and the local running community for their ongoing encouragement, guidance and support throughout his running journey.