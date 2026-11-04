Davies to be inducted into NSW Hall of Champions

Three-time Olympian Stephen Davies from Parkes is going to be inducted into the NSW Hall of Champions. The hockey legend is one of five of NSW’s and Australia’s finest-ever athletes to be announced with the honour, the induction taking place at the prestigious NSW Champions of Sport ceremony at The Star Event Centre on Monday 23 November. Davies - along with Jennifer Luff (rowing), Rick McCosker OAM (cricket), David Pescud OAM (sailing) and Kathleen Shannon-Bazzano (cycling) - will join an illustrious alumnus of more than 400 sports greats from 61 sports as the latest inductees. The now 57-year-old who is the son of John and Brenda Davies, represented Australia 274 times and scored 151 goals, the fifth highest scorer to date. He played in three consecutive Summer Olympic Games and earned a silver and two bronze medals. He was Parkes' first Olympian in almost 40 years when he was selected for the Kookaburras for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Davies helped win gold at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur and was inducted into the Hockey Australia Hall of Fame in 2016. He was often referred as the ‘Maradona’ of hockey for his slick skills and goal-scoring prowess. At his international peak between 1992 and 2000, he was considered one of the best players and most lethal attackers in world hockey. In retirement Davies has served on the Australian Hockeyroos coaching staff and head coach of the Perth Thundersticks in the Hockey One League in 2024-2025. NSW Sport Hall of Champions committee chair Alan Whelpton congratulated the five inductees, saying their distinguished careers earned them worthy selection. “The five inductees are very worthy additions to the Hall of Champions. Each are recognised for their outstanding sports careers which saw them represent their country, state, sport, and themselves with distinction,” Mr Whelpton said. “Their contribution to sport goes beyond the field of play. Through their unwavering dedication and steadfast commitment, they have shown the next generation of athletes the pathway to unleashing their potential and enjoy success at the highest levels." Sport NSW chief executive Ellie Laing-Southwood paid tribute to the new inductees. “Stephen, Jennifer, Rick, David and Kathleen exemplify the hallmarks of being a sports champion and we are thrilled to see them join an illustrious cohort of outstanding athletes," she said. "They have served their sport and the wider sports community with honour and distinction." Hall of Champion inductees are approved by the Minister for Sport following recommendations from the Hall of Champions selection committee and NSW peak sporting bodies. The NSW Hall of Champions is located at the Quaycentre in Sydney Olympic Park. Tickets to the NSW Champions of Sport ceremony are available and can be purchased at https://www.sportnsw.com.au/events/384946.