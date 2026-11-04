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Davies to be inducted into NSW Hall of Champions

<p>At the peak of his international career, three-time Olympian Stephen Davies was considered one of the best players and most lethal attackers in world hockey.</p>\\n
<p>At the peak of his international career, three-time Olympian Stephen Davies was considered one of the best players and most lethal attackers in world hockey.</p>\\n

At the peak of his international career, three-time Olympian Stephen Davies was considered one of the best players and most lethal attackers in world hockey.

Three-time Olympian Stephen Davies from Parkes is being inducted into NSW Hall of Champions
November 4, 2026 • 04:46
Updated, November 4, 2026 • 04:46

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