Currajong Disability Servic­es is gearing up to host a Super Tag Gala Day, the first of its kind in Parkes and one that includes everyone.

And it's going to be big.

They're extending the invitation to all organisations, schools and community groups of all abilities across the region to join them for a fun and inclusive day of sport and community.

It's set down for Tuesday, 14 April at Pioneer Oval (Jock Colley Field), arrivals will begin from 9.30am and activities start at 10am.

With students and families in the middle of enjoying their school holidays too, it's the ideal time to hold the event and for people to head out and get involved.

A partnership between Currajong, NSW Rugby League and the Parkes Spacemen Rugby League Club has made this day possible.

And Currajong's day services coordinator Doug Pout said they're expecting about 150–170 people to attend - from participants and support staff to volunteers and community organisations.

The event has drawn interest from places like Orange, Cowra and further afield, with one group even travelling from Newcastle.

He's thrilled they've been able to pull this together thanks to help from Spacemen president Andrew Thomas and Brooke Mallison from NSWRL.

"The day centres around adaptive rugby league tag and inclusive sport, with participants of all abilities invited to get involved," Doug said.

"The day is about bringing people of all abilities together through sport, and giving participants the opportunity to get out on the paddock and take part in rugby league in a supportive environment.

"It’s shaping up to be a great community day with schools, disability organisations and volunteers all coming together to promote inclusive sport.

"For many of the participants it’s also a chance to take part in organised rugby league activities that they might not otherwise have access to.

"Our focus is simply on creating a welcoming and inclusive environment where everyone can take part at their own ability level."

Parkes Rotary has kindly offered to help run a barbecue lunch for everyone attending.

“Days like this give people a reason to get out, be involved, and connect with others," Doug said.

"It’s not just about the sport. It’s about hav­ing something to be part of, seeing familiar faces, and building a bit of confidence over time.”

Those interested in supporting the event can call Doug Pout on 0409 264 394 for more information or email doug­las.pout@currajong.org.au.