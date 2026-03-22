Condobolin U17s won the toss and elected to bat first in glorious conditions at Woodward Oval last Friday evening.

The wicket and outfield were in excellent condition, fitting for a grand final as the two top teams looked to continue their rich rivalry.

Condobolin openers Jacob Doyle (7) and Joshua Grimmond (6) made an early start before Baden Riley played a well-constructed innings of 20 from 34 balls. Wickets began to fall at regular intervals as Parkes applied consistent pressure with the ball.

Jayden Kuun was outstanding, taking 2/4 from 2 overs, while Sam Yelland (2/8 off 2.5 overs) and Aiden O’Keefe (2/7 off 2 overs) also bowled with great accuracy and control.

Miller Taylor added a quickfire 16 before being bowled by Byron Tanswell, while Yelland claimed the key wicket of Eli Heffernan. Formidable team bowling, combined with disciplined line and length and sharp fielding, saw Condobolin dismissed for 73 in 22.5 overs.

In reply, Parkes made a confident start with Tom Rix leading the way with an impressive 31 from 44 balls, well supported early by Alfie Rosser (8). After Rosser’s dismissal at 1/31, Condobolin looked to fight back when Eamon Moody was trapped LBW by Turner (1/3 off 1).

However, Zac Guy and Henry Kross steadied the innings, combining for an unbeaten 25-run partnership to guide Parkes home. Guy finished not out on 22, while Kross remained unbeaten on 7.

Parkes chased down the target in 15.1 overs to secure the U17s premiership.

The team was thrilled with the victory, with coach Cameron Rosser praising the group’s performance throughout the year and the resolute team spirit shown across the playing squad.

The victory caps-off an outstanding season for Parkes, with the team showcasing skill, resilience, and excellent teamwork throughout the year.

Both sides should be commended for their efforts in a high-quality grand final, played in great spirit and sportsmanship.

The future looks bright for junior cricket in the region, with plenty of talent on display.

This now concludes the 2025/26 season for our junior and senior teams.

A new season will get underway in October.

Parkes District Cricket Association would like to extend our thanks to players, coaches, parents, families, and supporters that made the season possible.