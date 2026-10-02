New season, new committee and big plans for Parkes Cricket

Cricket is gearing up for another exciting summer in Parkes, with registrations now open for the upcoming junior cricket competitions and Cricket Blasters program. The Parkes and District Cricket Association is encouraging local children and families to get involved, with junior competitions planned across Under 12s, Under 14s and Under 17s for the 2026/27 season. In great news for families, registration for the Under 12s through to Under 17s is just $20 per player, making junior cricket an affordable way for kids to get active, have fun and be part of a team this summer. Cricket Blasters will also return for children aged between 6 and 10 years and will be held on Friday afternoons. Registration is $76, which includes a Cricket Australia pack – with a starter pack for first-time participants or a progressive pack for returning Blasters. All junior competitions and Cricket Blasters programs will commence following the upcoming school holidays. The final structure of the junior competitions will be determined based on player registration numbers across each age division. The new season also marks a fresh chapter for Parkes Cricket following the formation of a new committee, led by president Zac Bayliss, vice president Peter Yelland, secretary Raj Parmar and treasurer Paul Dunford. New president Zac Bayliss said strengthening junior cricket and increasing participation would be a major focus for the association this season. “We really want to build our junior registration numbers and get more kids across Parkes and the surrounding district involved in cricket,” Bayliss said. “Whether your child has played cricket for a number of years or has never picked up a bat before, we’d love to see them get involved. "Junior cricket is about more than what happens on the field, it’s about having fun, playing with your mates, learning new skills and being part of the local cricket community. “We also want to encourage parents and families to get involved and help us continue to build a strong and enjoyable junior cricket program in Parkes. "The more players and families we have involved, the stronger cricket will be across our community.” The association is particularly encouraging families to register as early as possible, with registration numbers helping determine the structure and number of teams across the Under 12s, Under 14s and Under 17s competitions. With the warmer months approaching and the cricket season just around the corner, the new committee is looking forward to welcoming returning players as well as plenty of new faces for another summer of cricket in Parkes. Registrations for junior cricket and Cricket Blasters are now open, with further information available through the Parkes and District Junior Cricket Facebook page, or you can register at https://www.playhq.com/cricket-australia/org/parkes-district-junior-cricket-club/e4212147/register.