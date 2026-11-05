Flick sees wickets tumble in round 3 of summer cricket

CRICKET Local action played out on Saturday 31 October was full of highlights across the fields from big hits, to wickets tumbling. Round three saw wins to Globe Hotel Goannas, Forbes Battapi and Condobolin Boomerangs, and points shared between Cambridge Cats and Bowlie Tigers. Globe Hotel Goannas defeat Commercial Hotel Mershpies J Nicholson top scored with 31 not out as the Goannas bundled the Mershpies out for 73 in 15.6 overs. J. McLeish added 16 but for the Goannas M. Wright was merciless taking 4/15 off four overs, H. Jones took 2/9 and N. Hessel 2/22. In response, A Flick took 3/5 for the Mershpies but Goannas only lost four wickets as they chased down the total in 15 overs, finishing 4/89. M. Maier was 54 not out when his side secured the win, E. Messiter and M. Wright adding 8 apiece. T. Hurford took the other wicket with 1/26 off four overs. Forbes Battapi defeated Kiacatoo The Battapi had Kiacatoo all out for 62 in 16.4 overs, then chased the total down with the loss of two wickets. For Kiacatoo, C. Venables top scored with 22, J. Demamiel added 10 but Battapi bowler B. Seyffer claimed 4/6 in just three overs. O. Patterson took 2/16 off four and H. Leadbitter 2/25 off six before their team headed to the centre and batted 2/66 in just nine overs. Top score went to R. Dunn with 33 not out, J Cole was also not out on 11 when the afternoon came to an end. Taking wickets for Kiacatoo were G. Smith with a tight 1/4 off one and L. Newell 1/26 off four. Cambridge Cats record a draw with Bowlie Tigers after stormy weather ended play. The Tigers batted first and set a total of 7/144 off 30 overs, with a 64 to M. Stirling. M. Douglas made 29 and C. Hooper was not out on 14 at the end of the first innings. For the Cats B. Porter had delivered an impressive bowling spell of 3/19 off six, and J. Patton had also slowed down the scoring taking 2/10 off six. M. Cambourne took 1/34 off six. The Cats headed to the centre and had hit 74 runs off 6.3 overs before the game was declared a washout. J. Duffy had made 57 of those, S. Guess 15 without a wicket. Condobolin Boomerangs defeat Trundle Ducks on forfeit.