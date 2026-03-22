Hazell & Field sent Duncan Stockcrates into bat first in the Under 14s grand final, setting the stage for a thrilling decider between the two combined Parkes/Forbes sides.

Hazell & Field made the ideal start, striking early to remove both openers, Hamish Whitty and Isaac Squires, and placing immediate pressure on the batting side.

Sam Yelland (13) and Charlie Rix (16) steadied the innings before the ever-improving Timmy Longhurst played a brilliant knock of 35 from just 29 balls, striking several boundaries and a six to revive the innings.

A valuable late cameo from the lower order lifted Duncan Stockcrates to a competitive total of 104 from their allotted 24 overs.

Jax Dunn led the way with the ball for Hazell & Field, finishing with impressive figures of 2/9 from 2 overs, while the remaining wickets were shared amongst the bowling attack.

In reply, Duncan Stockcrates came out firing with the ball, removing both openers without troubling the scorers.

Sebastian Bernardi (12) and Rory Rue (9) then combined to steady the innings after the early setbacks.

However, disciplined bowling brought Duncan Stockcrates back into the contest, with Sam Yelland claiming 1/13 from 3.1 overs and Charlie Rix taking 1/12 from 2 overs, accounting for both set batters.

Oliver Hazell (16) and Jas Dunn (10) kept the scoreboard ticking over before a dynamic innings from Ned Glasson (24 not out), featuring four boundaries, put Hazell & Field in a strong position to chase down the target.

With the game in the balance, Duncan Stockcrates lifted once more with the ball.

Ethan Brown (1/5) and Henry Halls (1/4) produced crucial breakthroughs at key moments, halting Hazell & Field’s momentum.

Despite a spirited chase, Hazell & Field fell 13 runs short in a fantastic grand final.

Both teams should be commended for an outstanding match, with the sportsmanship on display a great showcase for junior cricket.

Congratulations to Duncan Stockcrates, under the coaching of Peter Yelland, on claiming the premiership.