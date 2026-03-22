In delightful conditions, the Forbes and District Cricket Association grand finals were played last Saturday afternoon on the idyllic Grinsted and South Circle Ovals overlooking Lake Forbes.

The A Grade decider saw arch-rivals Forbes Battapi take on the Parkes Cambridge Cats, with both sides eager to claim the coveted silverware.

Cambridge Cats won the toss and elected to bat, looking to build early scoreboard pressure.

Openers Hunter Hawke and Ari Albert started positively, racing to 38 before Hawke was dismissed for a well-made 28 by Battapi spinner Elliot Parker.

Hawke struck two boundaries and two sixes in an aggressive innings.

Albert (8) soon followed, and the innings quickly unravelled as Cambridge slipped to 5/41.

Battapi seized control, claiming the key wicket of captain Zac Bayliss, with Brendan Howarth and Harry Leadbitter bowling with excellent discipline and consistency.

Howarth finished with impressive figures of 4/19 off 6 overs, well supported by Leadbitter (2/10 off 6), as the run rate stalled.

Shaun Bateson (15) provided some resistance, before a late unbeaten partnership between Greg Doyle (25*) and Graeme Bayliss (7*) guided Cambridge to a competitive total of 102 from 30 overs.

Graeme Bayliss bats for the Parkes Cambridge Cats. Ollie Patterson bowls for Forbes Battapi. Forbes hosted the cricket grand finals at Grinsted Oval. Zac Baylis bats for Cambridge Cats. Ollie Patterson bowls for Forbes Battapi. Shaun Bateson (15) provided some resistance for the Cambridge Cats. Ollie Patterson bowls for Forbes Battapi. Zac Baylis bats for Cambridge Cats. Brenton Howarth bowls for Forbes Battapi. Zac Baylis bats for Cambridge Cats. Jack Cole takes the catch for Forbes. Shaun Bateson bats for Cambridge Cats. Brenton Howarth bowls for Forbes Battapi. Clinton Hawke in bat for the Cambridge Cats. In a late unbeaten partnership with Graeme Bayliss, Parkes' Greg Doyle (pictured) made 25 runs. Graeme Bayliss got seven runs not out for the Cambridge Cats.

In reply, Battapi made a solid start, reaching 28 in the first six overs through Charlie Mitton (10) and Will Seyffer (21).

Mitton, in strong recent form, was dismissed by Cambridge junior Zac Guy, who produced an excellent delivery to trap him in front.

Guy (3/10 off 6) bowled with great energy, taking two more quick wickets, while Bateson (1/7 off 6) also contributed.

At 4/38 after 13 overs, the momentum had swung back to Cambridge.

However, Harry Leadbitter and Ky O’Byrne steadied the innings with a crucial partnership, absorbing pressure and rotating the strike effectively.

O’Byrne was eventually run out for 18 following a sharp direct hit, leaving Battapi at 74.

With the match finely poised, further wickets left Battapi needing 24 runs with four wickets in hand.

Leadbitter, however, stood tall under pressure, producing a composed and determined innings when it mattered most.

He remained unbeaten on 40, calmly guiding his side home and striking the winning runs to seal the premiership.

Forbes Battapi secured back-to-back A Grade premierships with a four-wicket victory in a thrilling and hard-fought contest.

In a standout all-round performance, Leadbitter was deservingly named Player of the Match after making a significant impact with both bat and ball.

The Cambridge Cats will be disappointed to fall just short but can hold their heads high after another strong season.

No doubt they will be back next year, hungry and determined to go one better.

Meanwhile on South Circle Oval in the B Grade grand final, Tigers Captain Jayme Sherritt won the toss and elected to bat first against the Magpies.

The experienced Mark Stirling starred with the bat, compiling a commanding 64 to help the Tigers post 10/145 off 28 overs.

Support came from Jacob Reid (12), Jye Skinner (13), and Warwick Edgerton (17).

The Magpies fought valiantly with the ball, led by Zeke Hartwig’s outstanding 6/16 off 4 overs, backed up by Henry Hodges’ 3/11 off 5 overs.

The Tigers’ bowling, however, proved too strong, dismissing the Magpies for just 17 in the second innings.

Joe Morrison top-scored with 10, while Isaac Sly (5/15 off 5.1 overs) and Stirling (5/2 off 5 overs) dominated with the ball.

Stirling’s all-round heroics earned him a well-deserved Man of the Match.

Parkes District Cricket Association would also like to extend its appreciation to the Forbes District Cricket Association for the excellent administration of the competition and for providing our local players with the opportunity to compete each weekend.