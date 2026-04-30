Parkes will be buzzing with junior and senior sport this weekend as clubs in hockey, rugby league, rugby union, AFL and soccer all host games in town.

The biggest of them all is Parkes Hockey Incorporated staging the Hockey NSW Under 14 Field State Hockey Championships at the McGlynn Sporting Complex from this Friday to Sunday.

The event will see teams, officials and families travel to Parkes from right across NSW, bringing a welcome injection of visitors and activity to the town, and showcasing Parkes as a capable and enthusiastic host of major sporting events.

Hosting a state championship is a significant opportunity for Parkes Hockey, not only to highlight the strength of local volunteers and facilities, but also to promote Parkes as a family‑friendly destination for sport and events.

Accommodation providers, cafés, clubs and retailers are expected to benefit as visiting teams and supporters make the most of the long weekend, while the championships help build the profile of junior hockey across the Central West.

Parkes Hockey has rallied an army of volunteers, with many helpers prepping the grounds in the lead-up to ensure the Parkes Hockey complex shines.

Dozens more are chipping-in to help over the weekend on barbecues and in the canteen, and smooth running of the championships.

Adding to the excitement for the local community is the fact that Parkes has a team competing in Division 1 of the championships, giving local players the chance to represent their town on home turf and play in front of friends, family and supporters.

With three days of high‑quality junior hockey scheduled, the weekend promises fast‑paced matches, great sportsmanship and plenty of reasons for the community to come down and support the next generation of hockey players.

The team will be coached by Keiran Deland, assisted by Craig Kelly and managed by Carrie Cusack.

The Parkes players are: Jacey Cusack, Beth Deland, Ivy Hawken, Gloria Hendry, Laila Kelly, Zali Lovett, Isla Miller, Belle Moxey, Annabelle Munday, Ella Parker, Lily Phillips, Elizabeth Toomey, Ciara Vilder-Hornery and Pippa Westcott.

They have been preparing and training for months and were grateful for the Under 14 Boys Team, recently back from their state championships in Taree, who joined them on Monday for a practice game.

Parkes Hockey is inviting the town to come down and support the girls this weekend.

They play:

Friday: 8am v Northern Sydney and Beaches (Mariah Williams field); 1.50pm v Canberra 1 (Stephen Davies field); 6pm v Southern Highlands (Mariah Williams field).

Saturday: 1pm v Far North Coast (Stephen Davies field); 5.10pm v Illawarra South Coast 1 (Mariah Williams field).

Then hopefully into the finals on Sunday.